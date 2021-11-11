The late great North Carolina State Wolfpack head basketball coach Jim Valvano coined the phrase “Survive and Advance” and last Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4-A Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Football Playoffs, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team did just that as they survived a 4th Quarter comeback and advanced to this Friday night’s district championship game with a 27-26 victory over the Warren East Raiders.
For Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney, he’s been a part of many playoff wins throughout his career but it his first playoff win as head coach.
“This win was a little harder than I thought it would be but we came away with the ‘W’ and we survived and advanced,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “They (Warren East) did some different things tonight. They lined up in some different defensive fronts. Plus they had a couple of players that didn’t play last time that played tonight and they were difference makers.”
Warren East took the early lead as they scored on their opening possession. They converted on a 4th Down and finished the drive with a4-yard touchdown run by junior Ahmad Alexander for a 6-0 lead as they missed the extra point.
The Raiders’ defense keyed on Franklin-Simpson senior running back Omar Harrison, who leads Class 4-A in rushing touchdowns and third overall in rushing yards. The Wildcats made adjustments and then scored three consecutive touchdowns.
Senior Jayden Wells became the primary ball carrier of the game for the Wildcats. They tied the game at 6-6 with a key 30-yard run by sophomore Isaiah Rigsby that set up Wells’ 1-yard touchdown run.
In the 2nd Quarter, Franklin-Simpson’s defense forced two turnovers on downs that led to a pair of scoring drives that used six plays for 55-yards. Harrison’s three carries for 46 yards set up Wells’ 2-yard touchdown run and on their next possession, senior Luke Richardson completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior Jalen Briscoe for his first touchdown reception of the season for a 20-6 lead following two extra points from freshman Griff Banton.
“I was amazed at the whole thing. I didn’t really know where I was at when I caught the ball. I was excited when I came up with the ball. I knew it was going to happen sometime. I just had to male a play,” Jalen Brisoce said. “I dropped the first pass early on. It was a great pass by Luke (Richardson) but I dropped it. I was frustrated by it but my coaches and teammates kept saying that it will come back to you and you’ll catch the next one. That motivated me to get the next one and I did for a touchdown.”
Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the 3rd Quarter as Warren East took their opening for a touchdown with Alexander, who had 25 yards, and freshman Dane Parsley, who had 44 yards, running the football on every play. Parsley finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run and the extra point was missed as they trailed 20-12.
The Wildcats responded with a touchdown drive of their own as they drove 65 yards in 10 plays with Wells, who had a 19-yard reception on the drive, scoring his third touchdown of the game with a 3-yard run. Banton’s extra point gave them a 27-12 lead.
The Raiders mounted a comeback in the 4th Quarter thanks in large part to Alexander and Parsley running the football. It started with a drive that carried over into the 4th Quarter with Alexander’s 23-yard touchdown run. Parsley ran two yards for the 2-point conversion that made the score 27-20.
Franklin-Simpson was forced to punt after gaining one 1st Down on their ensuing possession. On their next possession, Warren East converted a 4th Down play, took advantage of a Wildcats’ penalty and Parsley ran down the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown that made the score 27-26. They decided to go for the win with a 2-point conversion and Parsley was stopped one yard short from scoring on the play.
“They scored a touchdown to get within one point and everyone knew they were going for two. I felt like everyone knew that the quarterback (Parsley) was going to try to run it in again,” Chaney said. “So we got the guys over to the side and said here it is guys. You bent but you don’t have to break. Let’s get a stop here and get the ball back, run out the clock and ice the game. They really stepped up big. Coach (Robert) McDougal had a great call and we were able to get the stop.”
The Wildcats earned a 1st Down on the following possession and a personal foul penalty by the Raiders allowed them to run out the clock for the 27-26 victory.
“At the end of the day, it’s scoring more points than the other team. Doing what you must do for the win,” Andrew Ogles said. “We didn’t play great overall but we played well in spots and that was good enough for the win. The hardest thing to do in sports is to beat a team twice. They (Warren East) are a good football team. They have some good athletes and they weren’t going to let us run all over them. They took away our inside run game and had some success but we got the win.”
The Raiders outgained the Wildcats 404 — 284. Jayden Wells had 17 carries for 60 yards for a game high three touchdowns along with two receptions for 26 yards and Omar Harrison had eight carries for 66 yards.
“Offensive line played well tonight especially after the first drive when we had a quick three and out,” Harley Alford said. “All the guys kept saying to put that behind us. Long game to go. We got more fitness to go. We got a touchdown on the next one followed by two more. I am extremely proud of Jayden (Wells). Omar (Harrison) got the runs that he could but Jayden picked it up and did what he did. Couldn’t be more proud.”
“From film study, it looked like Omar (Harrison) was going to be keyed on and that is why some things were able to work tonight,” Chaney said. “Omar took them away from the plays and that’s what we worked on in practice. Because of that, Jayden (Wells) did a great job tonight, everything we expect from our fullback. He had a good night. He got tough yards up the middle. Our mantra is next man up and we have done a good job all season long answering that through injuries and what other teams have given us in their looks and schemes.”
Luke Richardson completed four of his five passes for 70 yards for a touchdown.
“I feel like every team we face will key on Omar so he will get some touches but because teams will focus on him, he’s going to have to be a decoy at times which means others in the offense will have to be included more and make plays,” Luke Richardson said. “Tonight, Landon (Graves), Jessie (Punzalan), Andrew (Ogles), Jayden (Wells), Jalen (Briscoe) and Isaiah (Rigsby) all had to contribute and step up and they are going to have to do that if we are to make a run.”
Dane Parsley had game highs in rushing with 20 carries for 189 yards with two touchdowns and Ahmad Alexander had 15 carries for 102 yards for two touchdowns.
Franklin-Simpson will play at the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots for the District 2 Championship on Friday night. Kickoff from Patriots Field is at 7 p.m.
WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.