Franklin-Simpson senior Andreyas Miller was selected to the 4th Region Kentucky High School Coaches Association First Team and Kate Norwood was selected to the 4th Region KHSCA Second Team.
Miller had his best season ever for the Wildcats. He played all 18 games averaging 22.3 points per game. He made 147 of his 279 shots including making 31 of his 85 shots from the 3-point line. He made 76 of his 115 attempts and grabbed 62 rebounds.
“I wanted to prove a point this season that I should have been among one of the top players in the region at the beginning of the season,” Miller said. “That motivated me to put in the extra work on my game and it showed. Definitely my best season as a Wildcat.”
Norwood also had her best season for the Lady Cats. She played in all 22 games, averaging 13.5 points per game. She made 110 of her 280 shots from the floor including making 38 of her 138 shots from the 3-point line. She made 32 of her 49 attempts from the free throw line along with grabbing 60 rebounds.
“First of all, thank you, Second, thanks to my coaches and teammates for pushing me hard everyday in practice, I wouldn’t have been where I was without them and same for the team,” Norwood said. “I appreciate the other coaches from the region. This award makes me feel good for the countless hours I put in the gym and for one to look good, everybody has to look good. I’m sad that it is over but I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Boys’ and Girls’ 4th Region Players of the Year are Bowling Green senior Isaiah Mason and junior LynKaylah James.
Boys’ 4th Region Coach of the Year is Brandon Stockman from Metcalfe County and Girls’ 4th Region Coach of the Year is Zach Simpson from Greenwood.
