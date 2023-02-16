The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team celebrated the 2023 Basketball Homecoming with a 64-37 victory over the Logan County Cougars on Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
“After the 1st Quarter, I thought the guys played hard,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We were a little bit lackadaisical but the guys really picked it up from the 2nd Quarter and on.”
Wildcats’ Jalen Briscoe had a monster night as he began the 1st Quarter by scoring right of the team’s 11 points with Sam Mylor dropping a 3-pointer. The Cougars kept pace with Jack Delaney scoring four points as three ties with two lead changes occurred in the period with the game tied at 11-11.
DeMarcus Hogan and Myllor each buried a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson led 21-13 early in the 2nd. Logan County scored six straight then Briscoe scored seven points with Gave Jones burying a 3-pointer as they scored 14 unanswered points to close the 1st Half for a 35-19 lead at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson opened the 3rd Quarter with 10 straight points with Briscoe scoring six. For almost seven and a half minutes of game time, they scored 24 consecutive points that opened the game up for a 45-19 lead.
“We have the ability to do that to teams. It’s just a matter of doing the right things,” Spencer said. “Then we can turn teams over, we have the ability to come back and score immediately afterward.”
Gavin Dickerson and Kamron Ray along with Briscoe and Jones scored baskets late in the quarter as the Wildcats led 53-24 at the end of the third.
The reserves played the entire 4th Quarter as Jakai Partinger scored five points with Cole Sharer scoring four points and Alan Johnson getting two as Franklin-Simpson defeated Logan County 64-37 to finish 13th District play with an overall record of 5-1.
Along with the win, the Wildcats won the 13th District regular season championship and will be the top seed in next week’s 13th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament when they will play the Logan County Cougars on Monday night at Todd County High School
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game-high of 23 points as he was the only Wildcast that scored in double figures.
“Everything felt right tonight and it felt great,” Jalen Briscoe said. “We took four charges in the 1st Half. Coach Dee (Spencer) didn’t want us to look past them. He wanted us to come out and play hard from tip-off to close and we did. And it’s always good to get the underclassmen in to play. They are the future Wildcats and we want them to get in and see some varsity playing time.”
No Logan County player scored in double figures but led in scoring with nine points each from Colby Collins and Tyler Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.