The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team celebrated the 2023 Basketball Homecoming with a 64-37 victory over the Logan County Cougars on Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.

“After the 1st Quarter, I thought the guys played hard,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We were a little bit lackadaisical but the guys really picked it up from the 2nd Quarter and on.”

