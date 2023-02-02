The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ 2nd Half run propelled them to a 62-50 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.
“I thought that we started playing better in the 2nd Quarter,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Definitely a whole lot better in the 3rd and most of the 4th. We just had to get going and we did.”
The Wildcats got off to a fast start as Jalen Briscoe made three out of four free throws and O.J. Gamble made a basket for a 5-0 lead. Then they endured a scoring lull and were unable to score for the remainder of the quarter. The Patriots took advantage as Blayne Moore led them in scoring with five points and Julian McPeak’s free throw along with Jordan Turner’s bucket gave them the lead as Franklin-Simpson trailed 8-5 at the end of one.
“I think we started off slow because we looked at their record and what we did to them last time,” Spencer said. “We thought they would come out and let us do what we wanted. They came out and smacked us in the mouth.”
Mathias Dickerson opened the 2nd Quarter by tying the game with a traditional three-point play and Gabe Jones scored four straight points that gave the Wildcats the lead, 12-8. He later added another bucket with Briscoe scoring three points and DeMarcus Hogan adding two. In the closing moments of the 1st Half, Cole Sharer knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired that gave Franklin-Simpson momentum with a 23-15 lead at halftime.
“Cole (Sharer) didn’t panic,” Spencer said. “The main thing was that he stayed calm, cool and collected and stepped into his shot. We’ve been waiting for Cole to come on. He had a little rough opportunity because of the older guys but he’s ready. We had a few guys out so he stepped up for us tonight.”
The Wildcats used that momentum and scored 10 straight points to start the 3rd Quarter as Briscoe scored six points with Hogan and Jones each scoring two during that stretch. Briscoe added five more points to score 11 points overall in the quarter with Jones and Sam Mylor each adding a bucket and Sharer dropped two free throws as Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to 44-28 at the end of the third.
“My teammates saw me struggle in the 1st Half and they stepped up,” Jalen Briscoe said. “I started feeling it early in the 3rd Quarter and started scoring. Wanted to get a dunk but I didn’t get it but my teammates kept feeding me the ball, even though I missed a couple of dunks. Coach Dee (Spencer) changed it up a bit and they made some turnovers that led to me getting hot ”
Allen County-Scottsville packed the paint a little to slow down Briscoe and that gave Jones the opportunity to take advantage in the 4th Quarter. He knocked down three 3-pointers to score 11 points and Mathias Dickerson added five as the Wildcats pushed their lead to as much as 22 points, 60-38. Jakai Partinger came off the bench and scored Franklin-Simpson’s final two points as they defeated the Patriots, 62-50.
“We did speed them up but the 1-3-1 defense changed the flow of the game. It got us going and we got some easy baskets which led us to take the lead,” Spencer said. “We’ve been waiting on Gabe (Jones) and Jalen (Briscoe) for games like this. We knew about Jalen’s hand and wrist. Just being able to play through that and it’s just a matter of Gabe shooting the ball. He has the green light to shoot the ball and he did that tonight.”
Gabe Jones led all scorers with a game high of 21 points with Jalen Briscoe adding 18 for the Wildcats.
“I haven’t hit a three-pointer all game long but coach Dee (Spencer) said that you get a look, shoot the ball,” Gabe Jones said. “I saw they were playing off of me a little bit, giving me some space so I decided to shoot it. I saw it going in and it got me going and was red hot.”
Juloan McPeak led the Patriots with 13 points as he was their only player that scored in double figures.
