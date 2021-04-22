Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ senior Kaeleigh Tuck signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball for the Campbellsville University Lady Tigers last Wednesday at the F-S Gym.
“Campbellsville is an amazing school. I fell in love with it during my visit there. I love the atmosphere, the campus in general so I knew this is the place for me,” Tuck said. “I also like the housing with all of the softball players living together and that is good for bonding and staying close with each other. The facilities are overall great for softball.”
Campbellsville University is a private Christian university in Campbellsville, KY. Originally founded as Russell Creek Academy in 1906 as a Baptist institution, the enrollment is more than 12,000 students of all denominations, according to its website. The Academy developed into a four-year curriculum to become accredited as a college. With an expansion of graduate programs, With an expansion of graduate programs, Campbellsville gained university status in 1996 as the university allows associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
In 11 games played this season, she leads the Lady Cats in hits (14), doubles (2), home runs (2), RBI (8) and batting average (.452).
“It’s amazing to have my coaches, my teammates from the middle school and varsity teams here today,” Tuck said. “I love them so much. I give a lot of my success to them. They push me to be my best and I am so glad that they could be here today.”
“This is really awesome for Kaeleigh. She is all about and everything softball and she gets to continue playing at the next level. I am really happy for her,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “It’s really exciting that Campbellsville has two Franklin-Simpson true blue softball players. They live it. They love it and they are going to be successful.”
Tuck feels like she will be able to establish a rapport immediately with her new teammates as she will have her former Lady Cat teammate Madison Davis plus other players that she has played against from the 4th Region that she will be playing alongside.
“I think after Madison signed, I had to follow her there. We have an amazing bond,” Tuck said. “I want to make an immediate impact. I am going to work as hard as I can and try to do my best. I am excited to meet those girls and make new relationships. There is a lot of girls that I have played against since I was right years old who plays in the 4th Region that are there so I am excited to play with them and not against them.”
“That is exciting to have Kaeleigh and Madison reunited playing together again,” Lady Tigers head coach Shannon Wathen said. “I know Madison is excited to have Kaeleigh join our team. It’s a testament to Franklin-Simpson’s program and the type of players they have here that makes a commitment in lessons, travel ball and high school. They just continue to get better and we are excited to have both of them here.”
Wathen, who is in her 19th season as head coach with an overall record of 641 wins with 298 losses and two ties with eight Mid-South Conference championships, is really excited about having Tuck joining the program.
“We are looking to add a catcher and Kaeleigh brings great leadership behind the plate,” Wathen said. “She is steady back there, great job of receiving. Overall she is a great student-athlete and that is what we are looking for at Campbellsville University. I look for her to come in and excel and do a lot of great things as a Lady Tiger.”
Tuck has plans to major in pre-engineering.
(0) comments
