The kickoff to the high school football season began with the Paul Gray Prep Sports Football Media Day, It’s an event that showcases teams from around the area.
“The event went well,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “The guys answered some great questions and we got to talk about what we’ve been doing to start our season. Plus, you get to see other coaches and players as well so this is a great event.”
The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats kicked off the 16-team event with seniors Dakyrus Burr and Luke Richardson along with Chaney answering questions from select members of the media.
“I always enjoy coming here,” Dakyrus Burr said. “It’s great to talk about football with people who love the sport like I do. I had a lot of fun this morning with my coach and teammate.”
“This was a lot of fun,” Luke Richardson said. “Myself and Dakyrus (Burr) came here last year and we had fun talking to everyone. They are all excited about football like we are.”
The Wildcats will travel to Tompkinsville on Thursday for their scrimmage against the Monroe County Falcons before they kick off the 2021 regular season against Bardstown in a bowl game at Greenwood High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.