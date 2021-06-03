The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team celebrated their season last Monday with an awards banquet.
Season
award winners
110% Effort : Charlotte Vaughn
Academic Award: Taylor Harvey
Best Hip Hop Performance: Makenna Delk
Best Team Routine Performance: Eliza Cook
FSHS Spirit of Dance: Annie Massey
Most Improved: Noah Smith
“Last summer, I had no idea what this season would look like or if we would even have a season due to COVID-19. However, we have been so fortunate to be able to actually have a 2020 and a 2021 season and I’m so proud of them and their accomplishments, despite the setbacks due to the pandemic,” Wildcats Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “Coaching this team has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I love that for the past two seasons I’ve been able to do just that. It hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been worth it and that’s due to the amazing dancers and parents who I’ve been able to work with these past two years.”
The Wildcats’ Dance Team includes seniors Jacee Cummings and Annie Massey; juniors: Eliza Cook,Taylor Harvey, Emma Peden and Julianna Whitney; sophomores: Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer and freshmen: Kennedi Alexander, Cassadee Cummings, Leah Gardner, Noah Smith, Charlotte Vaughn and Ella Watwood along with head coach Lauren Hall and assistant coach Carrie Cook.
