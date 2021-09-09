Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys’ soccer team had a successful week as they achieved their 11th straight 13th District win against the Todd County Central Rebels and won at the Greenwood Gators from the 14th District to win two out of their three matches.
“Not a bad result this week,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “We stayed undefeated in our district and I think won for the first time ever at Greenwood. Played a good Apollo team today. Not the result we wanted but we can take that and learn from it.”
Wildcats 1, Rebels 0
Franklin-Simpson opened the game with intensity and pressure to score. They controlled the 1st Half with large amounts of possessions and quick passes. Around the 12 minute mark, freshman Griff Banton scored a goal cross with an assist from senior Ben Banton for a 1-0 lead.
In the 2nd Half, the game opened up more but junior Connor Vincent had six saves as he and the Wildcats’ defense for their second shutout of the season.
Wildcats 6,Gators 1
Ben Banton racked up two hat tricks, six goals in total including one that was unassisted as Griff Banton provided a hat trick of assists with three and one assist each from sophomore Preston Davis and freshman Evan Landau.
Vincent saved 15 of 16 shots as they came away with a 6-1 victory at Greenwood.
Eagles 4, Wildcats 1
Apollo scored four goals in the 1st Half as seniors Preston Bowman scored a hat trick and Houston Collins added a goal for a 4-0 lead.
Griff Banton scored Franklin-Simpson’s goal in the second half as they only managed nine shots on goal.
The Wildcats will hoist the Russellville Panthers at the F-S soccer and Softball Complex on Sept. 14 in another highly anticipated showdown that begins at 5:30 p.m. in a JV/Varsity doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.
“We are looking at trying to pick up a game because we will go 10 days without playing,” Dyer said. “A lot of teams schedule back heavy so it is hard to find an opponent. I have three teams I contacted so we will see. If not, we will do intersquad practices. Focus on the basics and train for what we need to do. The guys will be excited because Russellville is next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.