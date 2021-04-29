Senior Cole Wix went five for five with a RBI and junior Luke Richardson went four for five with four RBI at the plate as the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team belted out 22 hits to defeat the Todd County Central Rebels 13-1 last Tuesday night in Elkton in 13th District play.
“It was a fun game,” Richardson said. “We were all hitting good. 22 hits total so it was pretty amazing. Our pitching has been good. It’s been leading the way for us. It’s a good district win as we got our second one after beating Russellville last week.”
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 in the district while the Rebels fall to 0-2 in 13th District play.
Wix pitched a complete game allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight and walked one batter.
“My hits were early in the counts and I choked up on my approach and was able to go five for five,” Wix said. “Our mentality is to jump on the fastball and it was a really, really good job by everybody. Our defense was good. They made plays for me. All I did was throw some strikes and let them make plays. A good night overall.”
Senior Dawson Owens set the tone of the game for Franklin-Simpson as he led off the game with a solo home run, his second to leadoff a game and third of the season. Junior Justin Jones followed later in the inning with a RBI double that scored senior Dalton Fiveash for a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the 2nd for the Wildcats with two outs, Wix and Richardson hit back to back RBI singles that scored Owens and sophomore Gabe Jones, who was a courtesy runner for Wix, making the score 4-0.
Franklin-Simpson capitalized on another two out situation for a 5-0 lead as senior Sjyker Martinez hit a RBI double that scored senior Jake Konow.
Leading 5-1 in the top of the 4th, the Wildcats scored four more runs as Richardson drove in two runs with a RBI double that scored Gabe Jones and Fiveash. Sophomore Connor Vincent laid down a RBI sacrifice bunt that scored Richardson and later, junior Ben Banton’s RBI single scored Konow, making the score 9-1.
In Franklin-Simpson’s top of the 5th, Richardson drove in his fourth RBI of the game with a single that scored Wix for a 10-1 lead.
Three consecutive RBI singles for the Wildcats by: Justin Jones, Konow and Vicnent that allowed Gabe Jones, Fiveash and Justin Jones to score made the final score 13-1.
“We came out and swinged the bats well. We put up some runs, kept attacking balls for 22 hits,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Cole (Wix) threw strikes with a complete game in 70 to 80 pitches. Overall good job by the team. Everything was good about the district win.”
