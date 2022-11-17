FRANWS-11-17-2 Cheerleaders

Wildcats’ cheer team, front row, from left, includes River Himschoot, Kira Coleman, Sydney Nickolson and Maura Law Middle. The second row, from left, includes Alivia Mandrell, Payton Blakemore, Ellie Kirby, Chloe Kirby, Ashley Phillips and Hallie Callis Back. The third row, from left, includes Ella Evans, Malachi Allen, Leah Henderson and Lexie Gregory. They are the KHSAA Region Gameday Small Division Champions.

 Photo submitted

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ cheer team competed in their first cheer competition of the season last Saturday.

The cheer team ended last season by making history as they earned a UCA national championship. Last Saturday, they continued to make history as they won their first-ever KHSAA regional championship in the small game day division at Owensboro High School in Owensboro.

