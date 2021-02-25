At the inaugural First Coast Classic Golf Tournament hosted by Western Kentucky University and North Florida at the 6,002-yard Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, FL, Franklin native and Lady Topper graduate senior Mary Joiner finished tied for 11th to lead the team to a tied for 5th place finish at the tournament.
Joiner shot an opening round 69, three under par. She followed that with a four over par 76 and two over par 74 for a tournament score of three over par, 219 for her 5th top-20 finish of the 2020-2021 season. Also, senior Megan Clarke finished one stroke behind Joiner with a four over par score of 220.
“I’m proud of Mary and Megan for earning top-15 finishes,” Lady Toppers’ golf head coach Adam Gary on the duo. “Their experience paid off and helped us to a top-five team finish.”
As a team, the Lady Toppers shot a 10 over par score of 298 in the second and final rounds on Tuesday for a team score of 891, tying for 5th place overall. It’s the programs’ 5th top five finish of the season.
“It was good to get the season started,” Gary said. “We were definitely rusty, but we gained a lot to build on this spring. We would not have been able to get any practice in this week at home, so I feel fortunate to learn what we need to work on moving forward.”
Next up for WKU is the Battle of the Bluegrass on Sunday at The Club at Olde Stone against the Louisville Cardinals.
