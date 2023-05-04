Last Sunday afternoon at the Franklin-Simpson High School cafeteria, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team celebrated their season at their season ending banquet.
“The season didn’t end the way we wanted,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “It ended pretty roughly but that doesn’t take away from how we prepared and the memories that we shared together.”
The team finished the season with an overall record of 17-11. They were the 13th District regular season champions but finished as the 13th District Tournament runner-up.
The team scored 1,547 points, averaging 55.25 points per game, and allowed 1,486 points, averaging 53.07 points per game. From the floor, they made 533 shots out of 1,290 attempts to shoot 41.6%. From the 3-point line, they made 152 out of 501 attempts, shooting 30.3%. From the free throw line, they made 329 out of their 474 attempts, shooting 69.4% and grabbed 687 rebounds to average 24.54 rebounds per game.
The team recognized their five seniors: Jalen Briscoe, Demarcus Hogan, Gabe Jones, Nolan Martin and Sam Mylor with gifts and thanked everyone who played a small or a big part of their season.
Freshman AwardsDefensive MVP: Jakai Partinger
Offensive MVP: Jakai Partinger and Cole Sharer
Most Improved: Kamari Phillips
Defensive MVP: Nolan Martin
Leadership Award: Kam Ray
Most Improved: Gavin Dickerson
Defensive MVP: Gabe Jones and Demarcus Hogan
Leadership Award: Sam Mylor
Offensive MVP: Jalen Briscoe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.