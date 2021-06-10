At the conclusion of the 13th District Softball Tournament, the 13th District All-Season Team was announced.
Selected from Franklin-Simpson were senior Kaeleigh Tuck, junior Sherrekia Kitchens and eighth grader Allie Utley.
“It is an honor. I am very thankful,” Kaeleigh Tuck said. “We have a lot of good players in our district. This is a great accomplishment. This is my third time selected and without my good teammates, there is no way I would have been selected.”
“I appreciate it very much that the coaches selected me,” Sherrekia Kitchens said. “My goal was to get at least a hit in every game and prove myself against each team in the district. I was excited when I found out I was selected. There are a lot of good players and to be among those, I appreciate it.”
“This is really great,” Allie Utley said. “We worked our butts off this year for everything we accomplished. We have come a long way and everyone that was selected worked hard for this. I thank the coaches for selecting me.”
Selections to the team were made by the four coaches in the 13th District: Todd Caudill from Franklin-Simpson; Mark Wood from Logan County; Ryan Davenport from Russellville and Casey Williams from Todd County Central.
“Those three I believe had our highest batting averages with a lot of hits and RBI,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “Kaeleigh (Tuck) is one of the most respected players in not only the district but also in the 4th Region. I expected Sherrekia (Kitchens) to have a big season and she led our team in RBI and was solid at shortstop and third base. Allie (Utley) is a tremendous athlete and competitor. She had the most stolen bases of any player I have ever had. She has a very bright future.”
Also selected for the team were: senior Abby Hinton and K.J. Page along with junior Shelby Gettings and freshman Emerson McKinnis from Logan County; junior Addie Mosier along with sophomores Amiyah Collier and Jaylah Kees and freshman Reese Croslin from Russellville and junior Samantha Case from Todd County Central.
