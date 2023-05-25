The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball season came to an end with a 12-8 loss in an intense battle with the Russellville Lady Panthers last Monday night in the 13th District Softball Tournament at Logan County High School.

“Got to give Russellville credit for coming out and hitting the ball well. It’s not the ending we wanted for our season but a lot of credit needs to be given to our girls. Never once did our girls back down. They kept fighting all the way until the end. It was kind of the way our year went.”

