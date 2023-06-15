The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team has begun their preparation for the upcoming 2023-2024 season with scrimmage games last week and camp this week.
“This was our first play date and so grateful for the teams that came out and played,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “It was a good day and we saw a variety of different teams. That’s what we want to see over the summer and so we saw different styles of basketball out of the two teams from Tennessee and one from Kentucky. We just wanted to see what we are doing to get better each game. We want to see the girls play hard and grow in the areas that we are weaker in and I saw that out of our team over the last couple of days.”
The Lady Cats have a new addition to the team as junior Lareesha Cawthorne has enrolled at Franklin-Simpson High School, transferring from Russellville High School.
“We are blessed that Lareesha’s (Cawthorne) mother got a new job and moved here,” Taylor said. “She has been a great addition and has fit in very nicely with our family. We’re going to coach her hard and with her and Kloie (Smith), they will be learning how to play with one another. Our other “bigs” Jayden (Spears) and Tahlia (Spencer) have been working extremely hard since the end of last season. They want to be in the rotation mix and we are four deep in the post and that will be a great luxury to have and we will use their physicality to our advantage.”
“We have never had this many “bigs” to play with and they have all really improved over the offseason,” senior Katelyn McAlister said. “I’m really proud of them and it will make it easier for the shooters. No one will come up to their shoulders so we can chuck it to them to score or kick it back to us to shoot or drive.”
McAlister, Jayden, and Cayleigh Thompson are the only three seniors on the team as they will lead this team in different ways. McAlister will lead by her experience as Spears leads by being so coachable that it rubs off on her teammates and Thompson leads the team off the court.
“I am friends with everyone off the court but on the court, my passion for playing comes out,” Jayden Spears said. “If I have to talk to someone about their play, I will motivate them to get the best out of them.”
The Lady Cats are currently at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. for a week-long camp where they will play up to five games a day.
“This will take a lot of preparation to get ready for as you have to take care of your body,” McAlister said. “With so many games, this will challenge us both mentally and physically and it helps us learn about our team as a whole and each other.”
“It’s an exciting trip. We get to bond with the team, especially with our younger players, and learn more about them,” Spears said. “We will play so many games so you can’t dwell on your mistakes. Get over it quickly, move on, and just learn from them.”
“It’s just a way to fight through adversity,” Jasmine Savage said. “Bring tired, multiple games, just playing when you don’t feel like doing so early in the morning and your body is not ready but that’s basketball. It’s about having fun playing the game that we love to do.”
“We get to get away and it is just us,” Taylor said. “We eat, sleep, and breathe basketball. We will push them hard and play around 15 games in three days, you are exhausted. This will help us grow as a team and I want to see us come together as a team. I am looking for some leadership, some growth in our weaknesses, and bond together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.