The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team has begun their preparation for the upcoming 2023-2024 season with scrimmage games last week and camp this week.

“This was our first play date and so grateful for the teams that came out and played,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “It was a good day and we saw a variety of different teams. That’s what we want to see over the summer and so we saw different styles of basketball out of the two teams from Tennessee and one from Kentucky. We just wanted to see what we are doing to get better each game. We want to see the girls play hard and grow in the areas that we are weaker in and I saw that out of our team over the last couple of days.”

