Payton Brown pitched a gem for the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team as they shut out the Barren County Trojans 7-0 last Thursday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Brown got the complete game shutout win. He pitched all seven innings allowing four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“I was feeling really good about pitching that game,” Brown said. “Knowing I had friends on the opposing team didn’t change anything for me. I had the confidence to do my best and do what I always do. I’ve improved a whole lot thanks to the work I’ve put in for pitching. And I’m ready for the rest of the season knowing I have teammates that are putting in the work too.”
The Wildcats got things going early as in the bottom of the 1st inning with bases loaded with walks to both Brady Delk and Griff Banton followed by a single by Brevin Scott, Delk scored the first run of the game on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson kept the momentum going in the bottom of the 2nd as Brown led off the inning by reaching first base as he was hit by a pitch. Then with one out, Delk singled and Banton walked which made the bases loaded again. Then Barren County issued back-to-back RBI walks to Scott and Gavin Dickerson that scored Gunner Key, courtesy runner for Brown, and Delk that made the score 3-0. Then Garrett Sadler hit an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Banton for a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats added more runs in the bottom of the 3td as Hayden Satterlyt led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kody Alexander, Brown singled and Colton Wilson’s RBI single scored Satterly, making the score 5-0. Delk followed with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Brown that gave him a 6-0 lead to work with.
The Wildcats added another run in the bottom of the 6th as with two outs, Scott was walked and Dickerson was hit by a pitch. Then Sadler hit an RBI single that scored Scott making the final score 7-0 as Brown retired the Trojans in order in the final inning.
“It really gives the team a confidence boost,” Brown said. “Hopefully we can keep the streak going into these next few games.”
Garrett Sadler, who led the team with two RBI, and Hayden Satterly led the team with two hits each with Brady Delk scoring two runs.
The Wildcats are scheduled to close out their regular season when they host the Greenwood Garots on Thursday night and the Christian County Colonels on Friday night. Both games from Greg Shelton Field are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.