Weather impacted the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats who played a lot of softball games during Spring Break. But they were able to play in this past weekend’s round robin tournament in Elizabethtown in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic last Saturday.

F-S — 6 vs Green County — 3The Lady Cats started off the tournament with their top five in the lineup collecting nine of the team’s 11 hits for the win over the Lady Dragons.

