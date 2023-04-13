Weather impacted the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats who played a lot of softball games during Spring Break. But they were able to play in this past weekend’s round robin tournament in Elizabethtown in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic last Saturday.
F-S — 6 vs Green County — 3The Lady Cats started off the tournament with their top five in the lineup collecting nine of the team’s 11 hits for the win over the Lady Dragons.
Zori Stout was the winning pitcher as she brilliantly pitched a complete game, throwing all seven innings, allowing three runs, only one earned, on 10 hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
“I knew I had to work really hard because we had three games to play in one day,” Zori Stout said. “My confidence came from knowing that my teammates would be backing me up. We were all just really ready to get back on the field and play together after being on a break for so long. I knew how important it would be and what it would mean for my team if we got the day started off right with a win.”
Franklin-Simpson got the momentum going early in the top of the 1st inning. Allie Utley led off the game with a single and advanced to 2nd base on a passed ball. Kaitlyn Woodall hit an RBI single that scored Utley for a 1-0 lead. Then with one out on a 1-2 count, Kloie Smith hit a line drive, two-run home run to left field for a 3-0 lead.
Green County took advantage of a fielding error that led to an one out RBI double and a two out RBI single that cut the Lady Cats’ lead down to 3-2.
The Lady Cats left Woodall, who reached on a walk, stranded at first in the top of the 2nd but they didn’t whiff in their scoring opportunity in the top of the 4th. With two outs, Utley singled and Woodall drew a walk. With runners at first and second, Stout delivered an RBI single that scored Utley, making the score 4-2. Smith followed with a walk that made the bases loaded but could not cash in for more runs on the scoring opportunity.
Green County cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the 4th as with one out and baserunners at first and third, they got an RBI single that made the score 4-3.
Utley led off the top of the 6th with a single. Then with two outs, Smith hits an RBI triple that scored Utley for a 5-3 lead. Then Lilly Ferguson brought home Smith with an RBI double, making the final score 6-3 for Franklin-Simpson to bring home the victory.
Allie Utley led the team with three hits and three runs scored with Kloie Smith having a team high of three RBI..
Taylor County — 4 vs F-S — 3Franklin-Simpson let one get away from the win column as they lost a late inning lead and would lose in extra innings to the Lady Cardinals.
Lady Cats’ Hanna Arthur was phenomenal in the circle as she pitched all eight innings allowing four runs, two of them were earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Taylor County led off the game with back to back singles. A passed ball moved the baserunners to 2nd and 3rd and an RBI groundout gave the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson tied the game in the bottom half of the 1st inning. Allie Utley led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. She tied the game at 1-1 tun by scoring a run on a passed ball.
The Lady Cats had scoring opportunities in the bottom of the 2nd as Ava Holland singled with two outs but was left stranded but would take the lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Kaitlyn Woodall led off the inning with a single and with one out, she scored the go ahead run on a RBI triple by Smith for a 2-1 lead. Lilly Ferguson hit an RBI groundout that was good enough to score Smith, making the score 3-1.
Franklin-Simpson had their scoring chances to add to their lead as Maggie Brown led off the bottom of the 4th with a single but would be stranded at third. Woodall and Smith singled in the bottom of the 5th but were also left stranded at first and second.
Taylor County rallied in the top of the 7th as a fielding error, a single and a hit batter made the bases loaded with one out. A RBI groundout and a passed ball tied the game at 3-3.
The Lady Cats couldn’t get anything going in the bottom half of the inning as the game went into extra innings. International tiebreaker rules applied as the last batter who made the out started at second base in each extra inning played.
The Lady Cardinals got two groundouts that scored a run to take a 4-3 lead. Zori Stout started at second base and would be stranded as they could not move her.
Lilly Ferguson and Kloie Smith each had an RBI with Smith leading the team with three hits as herself, Allie Utley and Kaitlyn Woodall each scored a run.
Madisonville- North Hopkins — 18 vs F-S — 0The Lady Cats surrendered 19 hits with 18 runs, eight of them being earned, as they committed six errors that led to their four inning defeat.
The Lady Maroons scored in all four innings of the game. They had an RBI single on the top of the 1st for a 1-0 lead. They also added another run in the top of the 2nd on an RBI single, making the score 2-0.
Madisonville-North Hopkins broke the game open in the top of the 3rd as they got six hits, a bases loaded walk, a RBI sacrifice fly along with two errors led to six runs scored for an 8-0 lead.
The Lady Maroons erupted for 10 runs on nine boots, a walk and two more errors as they closed out the game with the 18-0 victory over Franklin-Simpson.
Lilly Ferguson, Kloie Smith and Allie Utley each had a hit for the Lady Cats.
“We played really hard the first two games,” Allie Utley said. “ We came away with a win in our first game. We had some really good hard hits and made some good plays in our second game. But in our last game, we just fell apart.”
The Lady Cats are scheduled to play this weekend in the Marshall county Slugfest. On Friday night at 8 p.m., they will play against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs from the 2nd District of the 1st Region. Then on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., they will play the Marshall County Lady Marshals from the 4th District of the 1st Region.
