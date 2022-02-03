In a 13th District game that was rescheduled three times due to conflicts and weather, Franklin-Simpson’s basketball teams traveled to Todd County Central High School last Monday night and came away with a pair of victories.
Wildcats 39 Rebels 38
Points came hard to come by as both defenses made it difficult on their opposing team but it was a 3-pointer by junior Gabe Jones in the final seconds for Franklin-Simpson to come away with the one-point victory.
“We found a way again,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Got to give Todd County Central credit. We struggled offensively. That is probably the worst we played on that side of the ball all year. Part of that goes to them. We shot more air balls in the 1st Half than I can remember.”
The Wildcats scored eight points in the 1st Quarter as their trio of juniors provided all the scoring with Jalen Briscoe scoring four points with two each from Jones and Connor Vincent. Senior Preston Moore scored all five points for the Rebels as Franklin-Simpson led 9-5 at the end of one.
Briscoe scored six points for the Wildcats with sophomore Gavin Dickerson making a 3-pointer and Vincent adding a basket. Senior Mareke Johnson and junior Perez Whitlock each connected on a 3-pointer for Todd County Central as both teams scored 11 points in the quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 19-16 at halftime.
The Wildcats scored eight points in the 3rd Quarter with Briscoe scoring six points and Vincent adding two. Junior Preston Rager, who buried a 3-pointer, scored five points for the Rebels with two points each from senior Amari Andrews, sophomore Jamison Glass and Moore as they tied the game at 27-27 at the end of the third.
With the game on the line in the 4th Quarter, Briscoe scored six points with sophomore Mathis Dickerson dropping a 3-pointer for Franklin-Simpson. Moore scored five points for Todd County Central with four points from Glass and two from Whitlock. Trailing 38-36 with less than a minute to go in the game, it would be Jones, who struggled shooting from the floor throughout the game, that would knock down the game winning 3-point shot from the baseline as the Wildcats found a way to pull off the 39-38 victory.
“I am still super proud of my guys,” Spencer said. “We figured out a way when we were struggling. We were still down two guys so we only played seven but we just want to give ourselves a chance to win at the end. We got down but the guys didn’t panic. Gabe (Jones) only had two points until he made that three for the lead. There will be nights when even the best players struggle but if you can contribute in other ways, that’s all we can ask.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 23 points for Franklin-Simpson as Preston Mopore scored a team high of 12 points for Todd County Central.
Lady Cats 63 Lady Rebels 50
Franklin-Simpson went a whole week because of COVID protocols and weather without playing a game. It took them some time to shake off the “ring rust” but once they got into rhythm, they picked up their second 13th District win of the season over Todd County Central.
“Off the jump, you could tell we haven’t played competitive basketball in nine days,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “It’s not easy being off as long as we have but we finally got into a groove of things.”
The Lady Cats used their defense to force turnovers into easy points as returning senior Alera Barbee scored seven points with four points each from junior Hadley Turner and freshman Lyniah Brown and Vanessa Ray. Freshman Alexis Taylor scored six of the eight points for the Lady Rebels as Franklin-Simpson led 19-8 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense continued to be problematic for Todd County Central as junior Lucy Chester scored three points with two points each from junior Ciara Collins and Taylor. Brown and sophomore Katelyn McAlister, who knocked down a 3-pointer, each scored three points with two points each from Barbee, Ray and Turner for a 31-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half for Franklin-Simpson.
“We turned up the defense, especially in the 2nd Quarter,” Taylor said. “Everything for us starts on the defensive end and our girls can really sit down and guard you. There was a possession in that quarter and I was like ”Wow, look at us.”
The Lady Cats rolled up 17 points in the 3rd Quarter as Barbee scored eight points with four from Turner. Freshman Jasmine Savage buried a 3-pointer with two points from junior Lee Lee Partinger. Chester scored six points for the Lady Rebels with senior Tamiya Foster adding a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson led 48-28 at the end of three.
Todd County Central scored 22 points in the 4th quarter as sophomore Abby Williams led the team with eight points. But Franklin-Simpson had too large of a lead for them to overcome as Turner scored six points with three points from Barbee and a basket from freshman Tahlia Spencer. They also got free throws from junior Ashanti Johnson, Partinger and freshman Naja Nolan for the 13-point victory, 63-50.
“Todd County Central made a run at us late. We tried to pull the plug early because we are playing on back to back nights,” Taylor said. “Wanted to get my older players some rest and have the younger players get to play a little more and they got some good experience tonight. I want them to control the game. I am ok if they struggle offensively but I am not ok if they are giving up easy shots and layups. Being off for nine days, I thought we played all right. We just need to clean up some things in a few areas.”
Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 20 points with Hadley Turner adding 16 points for the Lady Cats. Lucy Chester and Alexis Taylor each scored 13 points for the Lady Rebels with 10 points from Abby Williams.
Franklin-Simpson will play at the Logan County Cougars on Friday night in a huge girls/boys 13th District varsity doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the doubleheader starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
