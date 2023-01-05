The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played their first game in the Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s F-S Wildcats’ Classic against the Ryle Lady Blue Raiders, who won the girls’ state tournament in 2019 and is one of the top ten ranked teams in the state. Franklin-Simpson gave them a battle but couldn’t make shots in the 4th Quarter for a 59-44 loss to Ryle.

“I felt like we got a little gassed and that broke us down mentally. We played hard but mentally we made mistakes,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Ryle is a high level basketball team we played. I am happy with how we competed and I am all about growth for our team. We played Bowling Green in early December, we played a solid half. Tonight, we played a solid three quarters and so we are seeing growth from this team. I am really proud of my girls.”

