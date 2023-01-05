The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played their first game in the Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s F-S Wildcats’ Classic against the Ryle Lady Blue Raiders, who won the girls’ state tournament in 2019 and is one of the top ten ranked teams in the state. Franklin-Simpson gave them a battle but couldn’t make shots in the 4th Quarter for a 59-44 loss to Ryle.
“I felt like we got a little gassed and that broke us down mentally. We played hard but mentally we made mistakes,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “Ryle is a high level basketball team we played. I am happy with how we competed and I am all about growth for our team. We played Bowling Green in early December, we played a solid half. Tonight, we played a solid three quarters and so we are seeing growth from this team. I am really proud of my girls.”
Naja Nolan scored the first two points for the Lady Cats but the Lady Raiders got baskets from: Sarah Baker, Quinn Eubank, and Abby Holtman to lead 6-2. Karelyn McAlister knocked down a 3-pointer and Hadley Turner’s four points gave Franklin-Simpson a 9-7 lead. Later, Malyea Partingerr’s four points and Vanessa Ray’s free throw gave the Lady Cats a 14-11 lead at the end of one.
Partinger opened the 2nd Quarter by converting a traditional three-point play for the Lady Cats. Turner also scored four points and Lyniah Brown added a bucket for a 23-18 lead. The Lady Raiders stormed back as Holtman and Austin Johnson each buried a 3-pointer. Baker and Eubankv each scored six points as they closed the 1st Half scoring 11 of 13 points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 29-25 at halftime.
Eubank scored six straight points for Ryle to open the 3rd Quarter. Johnson also added four points for a 12-point lead for the Lady Raiders. But Brown scored five points for Franklin-Simpson with Turner adding four and Jasmine Savage knocked down a 3-pointer as they cut their deficit in half, trailing 43-37 at the end of the third.
Ryle pulled away in the 4th Quarter as the Lady Cats only made one field goal, a 3-pointer by McAlister along with free throws by Ray to trail 48-42. The Lady Raiders closed the game on an 11-2 run as Eubank scored none of the 11 points. The Lady Cats got two free throws from Brown as Ryle made scoring difficult for Franklin-Simpson in the final eight minutes as the Lady Cats dropped a 59-44 decision to Ryle.
“We haven’t been able to practice with the team since the start of the Beech Christmas tournament two weeks ago and then the snow came,” Taylor said. ”With one day of practice and after this week. We will have a week of practice and for a young basketball team, we need that. The time of being in the gym and working on things is much needed.”
Hadley Turner led the Lady Cats with 12 points and a team high of eight rebounds along with Lyniah Brown adding 11 points and seven rebounds.. Quinn Eubank led all scorers with a game high of 23 points with Sarah Baker pouring in 15.
“We want to simulate the experience of playing a game early in the day and once again at night, just like you would have to do at the state tournament,” Lady Raiders’ head coach Katie Heitz said. “I am proud of the way they responded to our adjustments. That is one of the great things about our team is the way they handle what is going on. We prepared very well but being able to adjust is big for us and that’s what we did defensively. In the 4th, that’s when it happened and we stayed true to the plan and it made a huge difference for us and gave us momentum.”
