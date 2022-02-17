Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball teams celebrated Basketball Homecoming 2022 with a doubleheader sweep of their 13th District varsity games against the Russellville Panthers.
Wildcats 53, Panthers 51Franklin-Simpson wrapped up their district portion of their regular season schedule with a 12-point victory over Russellville to finish undefeated at 6-0 in 13th District play.
“We’ll take this one. I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “You know what you’re going to get when you play those guys but my guys played hard. We turned the ball over too much, just committed way too many turnovers.”
Wildcats got off to a hot start in the 1st Quarter as junior Connor Vincent scored four points, Plus returning senior Andreyas Miller, junior Gasbe Jones and sophomore O.J. Gamble each dropped a 3-pointer. Panthers’ freshman EliMcMurry scored five of the team’s six points as Franklin-Simpson led 15-6 at the end of the first.
Miller buried his second 3-pointer of the game and added a slam dunk to score five points in the 2nd Quarter with Jones and Vincent each adding a basket for Franklin-Simpson. McMurry connected on two more 3-pointers with senior TerReus Bowens and junior Andrew Dowlen each scoring four points as the Wildcats led 25-20 at halftime.
The Wildcats scored 20 points in the 3rd Quarter as Miller scored eight points with six points from Briscoe and Vincent, who had a traditional three-point play, adding five points. Panthers’ sophomore Jayren Russell scored five points as they were held to 11 points as Franklin-Simpson led 45-31 at the end of three.
McMurry scored nine points with senior Jovasri Gamble adding four points as Russellville tried to make a comeback. But with Briscoe scoring nine points, Miller adding seven and Jones scoring two points as Franklin-Simpson made nine of their 14 free throws down the stretch for the 63-51 victory to finish undefeated at 6-0 in the 13th District.
Andreyas Miller led all scorers with a game high of 23 points with 18 points from Jalen Briscoe and Connor Vincent adding 11 points for the Wildcats.
“We are the number one seed in the district tournament and we will get Logan County at their place,” Connor Vincent said. “We’re pretty hot right now so we have to keep staying that way. Just keep the momentum going heading into the district.”
“We know where we stand in the district tournament. We just have to keep working to get better,” Spencer said. “I don’t think we shot the ball well tonight from the free throw line so that along with the turnovers are things we are going to have to clean up.”
Eli McMurry scored 20 points as he was the only Panther that scored in double figures.
Lady Cats 65, Lady Panthers 28Franklin-Simpson clinched the 13th District regular season championship and the number one seed in next week’s 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament with their win over Russellville in their final home game of the season.
“We wanted to come out tonight and take care of business,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We wanted to lock up the one seed in the district tournament.”
The Panthers roster was riddled with unfortunate circumstances and injuries put them at a severe disadvantage against a Lady Cats’ team that is full of depth throughout the game. Returning senior Alera Barbee scored seven points in the 1st Quarter with sophomore Katleyn McAlister and freshman Jasmine Savage dropping 3-pointers. Junior Ashanto Johnson scored three points with two points each from junior Hadley Turner and freshman Lyniah Brown for a 20-6 lead at the end of the first.
Barbee scored six points with Brown adding four for Franklin-Simpson in the 2nd Quarter. Turner scored three points with junior Lee Lee Partinger adding a basket as the Lady Cats’ defense and depth provided problems for Russellville as they led 35-12 at halftime.
The Lady Cats exploded for 24 points in the 3rd Quarter as Barbee scored seven points with four points each from Partinger and freshman Vanessa Ray. Also, Turner scored three points with Savage burying her second 3-pointer of the game for a commanding 60-16 lead at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson closed Homecoming in the 4th Quarter with freshman Naja Nolan knocking down a 3-pointer along with two points from freshman Tahlia Spencer as the Lady Cats defeated the Lady Panthers 65-28 to win the 13th District regular season championship.
“Our girls played hard and we were able to get the majority of the girls out of there in the 3rd Quarter to get ready for back to back games with South Warren,” Taylor said. “We played sloppy at times but that was because of the flow of the game. Not much we could do about that.”
10 players scored for Franklin-Simpson with Alera Barbee scoring a game high of 24 points.
“My freshman year was rocky and I didn’t even play my sophomore year,” Alera Barbee said. “From my junior year, it started off slow but once coach Ashley, Jermaine, Tremaine and DerFra took over, it went to a new level. They have changed the program and I am so grateful for them.”
“We love an atmosphere like we had tonight,” Taylor said. “This was our last home game especially for Alera (Barbee).We wanted to enjoy the moment tonight and I think the girls did that. We had a few of our girls be part of the Homecoming ceremony. Now it’s time to move on from this and get ready for the next game.”
The Lady Cats had three players on the Homecoming Court with: junior Jakaya Warfield, sophomore Cayleigh Thompson and freshman Lyniah Brown.
“I was kind of nervous tonight,” Lyniah Brown said. “I felt like I wasn’t ready for all this. Not an easy day at all but as far as tonight’s game went, I felt like we did pretty good. There are a few things to work on but we won and that was good.”
Franklin-Simpson will open the 13th District Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Logan County High School in a girls/boys doubleheader with the Lady Cats playing the Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Wildcats playing the Logan County Cougars.
Tip-off time is at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast both games starting at 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
