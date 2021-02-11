The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball team ended their two game losing streak as with a 47-43 victory over the Butler County Lady Bears, from the 12th District of the 3rd Region, last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.
The Lady Cats improve to 4-4 overall for the season as the Lady Bears ‘ overall record drops to 3-2.
“We snapped the two game losing streak and tonight, our girls came out and responded,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We didn’t pout or get down over the losses. We used it as learning experiences and it was personal. We knew we had some things that we needed to work on. The girls had high energy in our last two practices and really focused on those things we need to work on.”
Four ties with three lead changes occurred in the 1st Half as Franklin-Simpson senior Alera Barbee led all scorers with 10 points. Juniors Taylin Clark and Jaelyn Taylor combined to score 15 of Butler County’s 16 points as the Lady Cats led 22-16 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson senior Kate Norwood set a milestone in her career. She scored eight points in the half as her layup in the 2nd Quarter made her become the 14th player in the Lady Cats’ program history to score over 1,000 career points. She scored 10 points overall in the game placing her at 1,005 points for her career.
“I worked hard for this milestone all four years and it feels great to get this with the help of my teammates,” Norwood said. “This means a lot to me. During my freshman year, I talked about scoring 1,000 points when I was a senior and I made that come true. I just out the hard work and dedication into it.”
“Kate was so excited,” Taylor said. “We knew heading into the season that she was close to 1,000 this year and it is something that she has been looking forward to. It’s now a little bit of weight off her shoulders now that she got this. I think she loved achieving this moment here in front of the home crowd. As a coach, I’m really proud of her. She has put in a lot of work.”
In the 3rd Quarter, back to back traditional three-point plays for the Lady Bears from Taylor and eighth grader Taylor Leach tied the game at 26-26. But sophomore Hadley Turner converted a traditional three-point play of her own gave the Lady Cats a 29-28 lead after three.
Four lead changes occurred in the first two and a half minutes of the 4th Quarter as Barbee and Turner each scored six points that gave Franklin-Simpson the lead for good. Once they got the lead, they did a nice job of getting defensive stops and scoring points as sophomores Ashanti Johnson and Le Le Partinger each scored three points down the stretch as Franklin-Simpson finished their game with a 47-43 victory over Butler County.
“Hadley (Turner) had a big 4th Quarter and I told her, that is why we push you everyday. We don’t take it easy on her. She’s coming back off the injury and hasn’t played in a while but we don’t use that as an excuse. Because of that, we ant to see her respond in big moments in big games like this and she was the difference maker down the stretch,” Taylor said. “Alera (Barbee) was big for us tonight as well. She is finding her way by letting the game come to her, not forcing it, and we are learning to play off of each other.”
Barbee led all scorers with 18 points with Turner scoring 11 and Norwood adding 10.
“We worked really hard for this win and it paid off. Butler County was tough but we were tougher,” Barbee said. “I have been driving the ball and scoring a lot more in the post. We needed someone to step up and help score and I stepped up and did that over the last three games.”
“We came out a little tired in the 3rd Quarter so I had to step up for the team,” Hadley Turner said. “They were pressuring Kate (Norwood) so I had to be a leader in the 4th Quarter. I am trying to get back in my groove and I finally took my brace off my leg so I feel like I’m getting back. I feel like I’m just getting started.”
Taylin Clark led Butler County with 16 points with Jaelyn Taylor adding 13 points and Taylor Leach with nine.
The Lady Cats will head to Brownsville to play the Edmonson County Lady Cats, who are also from the 12th District of the 3rd Region, on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the game starting at 5:45 p.m. for the pre-game show. The broadcast will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN sports tab and click on the play button.
