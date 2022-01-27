At halftime of last Saturday’s Western Kentucky University Lady Toppers/Florida International University Lady Panthers’ basketball game, the 1991-1992 Lady Toppers’ NCAA Women’s National Championship Tournament Runner Up team was inducted into the inaugural team class of the WKU Athletics Hall of Fame teams.
Former Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball player Veronica Cook-Lovan was an integral part of the Lady Toppers’ team that season.
“This is great to be honored as a team into the Hall of Fame. We will be in the books forever,” Veronica Cook-Lovan said. “I am so happy right now. It’s been 30 long years. Get to see my teammates. I wish I could have seen them all but this is a special team.”
Cook-Lovan, who scored over 2,000 points in her career for the Lady Cats’ basketball program, was a six foot freshman guard that started 17 of the 35 games she played that season. During her season, she shot 53.9% from the floor making 76 of her 141 shots taken including five of her 13 shots from the 3-point line. She made 19 of her 28 free throws attempted, shooting 67.9%. Veronica grabbed 111 rebounds, 14 assists, eight blocks with 20 steals, averaging 13.1 minutes of playing time.
“Veronica was a pleasure to coach,” Former Lady Toppers’ head coach Paul Sanderford said. “She worked hard, understood what it took and came straight from high school with that competitive desire. Was very coachable and played from the very first day she walked on campus. She started more games at WKU than Kim Pehlke and Renee Westmoreland did. If she didn’t start, she may have been banged up or hurt.”
The Lady Toppers finished 27-8 overall, 13-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. They defeated Central Florida, Louisiana Tech and Arkansas State to win the conference tournament.
WKU earned a bye as the number 4 seed in the Mideast Region. In their first game of the tournament in the 2nd Round, they defeated Alabama 98-68 at E.A. Diddle Arena. Then they upset Tennessee,the number one seed, in the regional semifinal round and Maryland, the number two seed, in the region championship game by the same score 75-70 in West Lafayette, IN to advance to the Final Four in Los Angeles, CA.
The Lady Toppers defeated Missouri State, the number eight seed from the Midwest Region, 84-72 to advance to the NCAA Women’s Tournament championship game. But in that game, they were defeated by Stanford, the number one seed from the West Region, 78-62 to finish as the NCAA Women’s National Championship Tournament runner-up.
“We were more than just a team, we were a family,” Cook-Lovan said. “We weren’t there to out do or show up on anybody. We played as a team and I loved being a “teammate”. We played hard for one another.”
Along with Cook-Lovan, WKU’s team consisted of players Jennifer Berryman, LaTonia Bland, Debbie Houck, Kristie Jordan, Liesa Lang, Stephanie Minor, Paulette Monroe, Kim Pehlke, Lea Robinson, Debbie Scott, Kim Warfield, Renee Westmoreland and Trina Wilson. The team was coached by Paul Sanderford as this was the third Lady Toppers’ team he coached to play in the Final Four. Alongside Sanderford were assistant coaches Cristy McKinney and Steve Small and graduate assistant David Graves.
