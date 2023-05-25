At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Softball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were announced.
The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Todd Caudill from the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats, Gary Gettings from the Logan County Lady Cougars, Ryan Davenport from the Russellville Lady Panthers, and Casey Williams from the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.
Lady Cats: Hanna Arthur, Lilly Ferguson, Kloie Smith, and Allie Utley were selected to the all-season team.
Arthur, who was injured primarily during the first part of the season, won seven games as she pitched 102.1 innings allowing 86 runs, 49 were earned, on 116 hits for an ERA of 3.35. She struck out 60 batters and walked 26. She was able to get some at-bats late this season as she had a batting average of .333 with a double and eight RBI.
“This award means a lot,” Hanna Arthur said. “This award sums up our year. We played hard and my other three teammates that received this award are very tough players. I am sad to see my high school softball career over but when one door closes, another one opens so I may have some big news coming soon.”
Ferguson had a batting average of .394 with three home runs, six doubles, one triple for 39 hits, and 14 RBI. She scored 19 runs and stole six bases.
Smith had a basting average of .387 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, three triples for 36 hits, and 40 RBI. Just like Ferguson, she scored 19 runs and stole six bases.
Utley had a batting average of .434 with one home run, six doubles, and two triples for 33 hits and eight RBI. She scored 23 runs and stole 19 bases and was never caught stealing. She was able to pitch late in the season as she earned a win and a save. In 10.1 innings, she allowed 15 runs,13 were earned, on 15 hits with seven strikeouts with two walks.
“This is well deserved,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “These four have played great all year. All had big moments for us throughout the year. They are very consistent, tough competitive players. I am very proud of them.”
