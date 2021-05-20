The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Cheer team celebrated their unusual season with their season ending banquet last week.
“This cheer year was definitely one for the books with all of the challenges we faced due to COVID-19,” Wildcats’ cheer team head coach Jessi Profitt said. “We will never forget how different this year was, but I also think it made us more thankful for the times we did get to spend together. I am hoping that next year will be more “normal” for the girls.
Award winners for this year’s team were:
I Got Your Back Award — Kirra Coleman
Fly High Award — Cheyenne Vance
All About That Base Award — Gracie McMillin
Spirit of FS Cheer — Carra Chaney
CheerLEADer Award — Gracie McMillin
Rookie of the Year — Maura Law
Most Valuable Cheerleader — Serenitee Key
Sideline Sidekick Award — Josie Snyder
Tumble Cat Award — Sydney Nickolson
Academic Excellence Award — Kayleigh Hinton
Barbara Dillard 4 Year Cheerleader Award — Gracie McMillin
This season will be the last as head coach of the Wildcats’ Cheer Team for Profitt as the process of naming a new head coach is underway.
I have absolutely loved my time as assistant and head cheer coach for Franklin-Simpson High School,” Profitt said. “Even though my time as a coach has ended, I cannot wait to see what the team accomplishes in the future from the sidelines. I’ll always be a fan and supporter of the F-S Cheer Team.”
“I’m so happy that under Jessi Eaton Proffitt’s leadership we got to compete at Nationals in Walt Disney World the past two years,” Chaney said. “Cheerleaders at Franklin-Simpson High School did not get to do that for many years and Jessi helped to make that happen.”
“Jessi was my head coach since my first year on the team as a freshman and she has made the program grow tremendously,” McMillin said. “She was by far the best coach that i could ask for. She went above and beyond for every person on the team. She has made an impact on each person and she will be missed.”
