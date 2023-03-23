FRANWS-03-23-23 CLASS 2-A SECTION

Wildcats’ Colten Wilson advances to third base off a double by Brevin Scott in the top of the 3rd inning at the Hart County Raiders in the Section 2 qualifying round game of the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament last Friday night..

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team picked up their first win of the season as they advanced to the next round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament with a 3-0 victory at the Hart County Raiders last Friday night.

Brevin Scott went the distance as he threw a complete game allowing only four hits while striking out 11 and walking one batter.

