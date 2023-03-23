The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team picked up their first win of the season as they advanced to the next round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament with a 3-0 victory at the Hart County Raiders last Friday night.
Brevin Scott went the distance as he threw a complete game allowing only four hits while striking out 11 and walking one batter.
“No pressure for me tonight,” Brevin Scott said. “I was very antsy when I knew I was starting tonight and pretty much from the start of the season. When I pitch, I have full faith in my defense. We are able to rally behind our defense.”
“Brevin (Scott) is going to give us a chance to win games if he keeps throwing it like that,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “We’re going to play good defense. Throwing strikes, making plays, that’s where we are playing well at right now.”
The Wildcats scored early in the top of the 1st inning as Bradu Delk reached base with a leadoff walk. With one out and Delk at second, Garrett Sadler delivered an RBI double that scored De l for a 1-0 lead.
Colten Wilson led off the top of the 4th inning with a single. He advanced to second on a passed ball and with one out, Scott singled that moved Wilson to third. With a wild pitch for a third strike, the throw to first base was an error that allowed both Wilson and Scott to score for a 3-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Scott was masterful throughout the game as the Raiders had four baserunners with only one in scoring position. Despite striking out 17 times at the plate, Franklin-Simpson with solid defense did just enough to get the 3-0 victory to advance to the next round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament against the Warren East Raiders.
“We saw this team last year and we had an idea of what they would be like,” Griff Banton said. “We could have put the ball on play a little more but we got the runs we needed to get by tonight. We don’t have any studs but we got some guys that will grind and get after it. That’s what we need right now, is a bunch of hustlers.”
“Right now, playing defense is what we do well,” Wilhite said. “Good to get the first win and try to keep it going from there. But we can’t beat good teams if we keep on striking out at the plate like we’re doing. We are finding ways of putting the ball in play and get guys over but we got to get guys on base. We got a lot of work to do with the bats.”
The Wildcats will play at East Robertson (TN) in Cross Plains next Monday night with the first pitch time scheduled for 6 p.m.
