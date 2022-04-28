The South Central Kentucky Firefighters Association’s Inaugural Benefit Bass Fishing Tournament is Saturday, May 7 at Barren River Lake — Port Oliver docks from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a $2,000 grand prize. The second place prize is $500. The third place prize is $250.
There will be drawings for additional prizes.
To pre-register, go to SCKFA.com. Participants can prepay on the website. The entry fee is $100 per boat with a two-person boat limit. There is an extra $10 cost for the Big Fish Prize.
There is a five fish limit and a 15-inch minimum.
All proceeds will go toward a fire school to be held in November.
For more information, call 270-221-0357 or go to the South Central Kentucky Firefighters Association Facebook page.
— Staff report
