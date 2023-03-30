The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team played the Greenwood Lady Gators, who are one of the top teams in the 4th Region at “The Swamp” last Monday night.
The Lady Cats were held to two hits and had opportunities to score but failed to do so in their 9-0 loss to the Lady Gators.
Zori Stout suffered the loss as she pitched four innings allowing seven runs, six of which were earned, on nine hits while striking out three and walking one batter.
In relief, Rebecca Littrell pitched two innings allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “For some reason when we play teams in this district, we try a little too hard and worry about them instead of fighting for the team. Hopefully, we will learn from it After a rough 2nd inning, we held them to a lot of series on the board. Zori (Stout) threw it well and had more command tonight as her change-up looked really good. Plus, it looked like Rebecca’s (Luttrell) velocity picked up some. So we’re just trying to take some positives from this.”
The Lady Cats gave up three singles and committed an error that allowed two runs to score in the bottom of the 1st inning.
The Lady Gators pressured Franklin-Simpson as they had the bases loaded with one out. A fielding error along with a three-run home run led to five runs scored that made the score 7-0.
Fa’Drea Payne led off the 3rd inning with a base hit for the Lady Cats’ first hit of the game.
“We all need to play with the heart and effort that Fa’Drea (Payne) is playing with right now,” Caudill said. “She has come so far and I am super proud of her and getting a lot of confidence at the plate. She runs the bases and plays hard, setting the example to others on how we should be playing.”
Abbey Cook’s one-out single put Payne in scoring position at 2nd but Franklin-Simpson failed to score. That would be the only hits in the game and the only time the Lady Cats would have a baserunner in scoring position.
Greenwood added two more runs with three consecutive singles and an RBI sacrifice fly that made the final score 9-0 as Franklin-Simpson was set down in order in the top of the 7th.
“At the plate, we were swinging at (Abigail) Byrd’s pitch and not at our pitch,” Caudill said. “We got to learn to wait for her to make a mistake or make an adjustment in the batter’s box. We were swinging at her pitch and did a great job of locating that inside pitch. We hit some balls well but with Lydia Kirby at third, who is an all4th Region third baseman, is a great ball player and made some tremendous plays over there tonight,”
“We started off the game pretty hot for about three innings,” gators’ head coach Rod Bush said..”Pretty good pitching from both teams. We kind of got things going offensively in the 6th and closed the game out. We have three pitchers on our staff that have great command. We will work low and high in the zone with our pitchers and today we worked low and today, Abigail hit her spots well.”
Franklin-Simpson will host the Portland (TN) Lady Panthers at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex on April 8th at 5:30 p.m.
