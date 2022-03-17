At Monday night’s semifinal round of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association handed out their postseason awards.
The selections to the All-4th Region Basketball Teams were made by the 17 coaches in the region, which includes Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer.
Franklin-Simpson returning senior Andreyas Miller was selected to the All-4th Region Second Team. In 19 games, Miller averaged 19.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He shot 43.4% from the field, 31.5% from the 3-point line and 78.2% from the free throw line.
“I’m very grateful for the award,” Miller said. “I have a lot of appreciation to all the coaches in the region for recognizing the talent that I have.”
“Anytime that you can get a kid to represent your team in the region is always great,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “I kind of feel like that Jalen (Briscoe) deserved to be on there also. He has had a great year but Andreyas (Miller) has shown what he is capable of and I am super proud of him.”
