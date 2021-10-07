Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats celebrated a very emotional Senior Night with a 2-0 (25-19 and 25-19) victory over the Foundation of Christian Academy Lady Falcons last Thursday night at the F-S Gym.
The Volley Cats celebrated seniors: Aysia Fuller, Alyssa Spears, Hannah Wallace and Natalie Wilkerson.
“It’s been a ride as we have played for two different coaches,” Aysia Fuller said. “We have had our ups and downs but overall we all have come out stronger as a player and as a person. Tonight was amazing and it is crazy that this is the last year to play here on this floor.”
“Playing with my three other seniors has been incredible,” Alyssa Spears said. “We have been through it all and we have so many memories that we shared together. I am so glad that we got the win tonight and so thankful for my teammates and coaches for tonight.”
The first set saw the Volley Cats forcing 15 errors by the Lady Falcons. Fuller and Spears each served two aces Juniors Kinley Cummings had two kills with an ace and Kerri Hastings served an ace with a kill for the 25-19 1st Set victory.
Cummings had two kills with two aces with Hastings and freshman Marianna Ortiz each having a kill. Franklin-Simpson closed the 2nd Set with the four seniors in the floor scoring the last four points as Wallace had a kill and Wilkerson had a kill and a match closing ace for the 25-19 victory and winning the match 2-0.
“Communication was a little rough in the beginning but once we got it together, we pulled it out,” Hannah Wallace said. “Emotions were high because of Senior Night. Once we got past that, we were super excited and worked together as a team.”.
“That was very exciting. A great way to close Senior Night tonight,” Natalie Wilkerson said. “Felt good to play with all of the seniors on the court to finish the game. Great turnout tonight and all the seniors got a point to close the game. Good win for not only all of us but for the entire team.”
Fuller and Cummings each served three aces with Hastings and Spears each serving two and Wilkerson with one. Fuller had 10 assists with Spears having one that led to Cummings having four kills with two each from: Hastings, Spears and Wilkerson and one from Fuller and Wallace. Spears had eight digs with four from 8th grader Julia Warren, three from Wilkerson, two from both Fuller and 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham and one each from Hastings and Wallace.
