Before kickoff of the final regular season home football game at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field, Franklin-Simpson High School honored their seniors on Football Senior Night.
Twenty seniors from the cheer, dance and football teams and the marching band were recognized before the start of the game.
The seniors consisted of: Lyric Blair, Makaylie Gammon, Kayleigh Hinton, Trinitee Key and Cheyenne Vance from the Cheer Team; Kaydin Alexander, Eliza Cook, Emma Peden and Taylor Harvey from the Dance Team; Harley Alford, Dakyrus Burr, Omar Harriuson, Brayden Like, Zack Nealy, Luke Richardson and Jayden Wells from the Football Team and Gabbi Dell’Antonio, Amber Flowers, Dylan Graves and Courtney Nelson from the Marching Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.