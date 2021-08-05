The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team got their season underway early with a week of tournaments. Three tournaments in four days was not an easy way to start the 2021 season. Numerous tournaments are scheduled early on before the start of the school season then tournaments will be played on the weekend.
“Friday’s tournament was our best tournament with Saturday and today being difficult as the courses were tough,” Wildcats head coach Alec Silchuk said. “Today, Chase (Wilson) and Dalton (Fiveash) did what I expected. The other three struggled today and it will be a process and everyone needs to bring the “A” game in September if we are going to have a chance at region. Our next tournament, the SOKY shootout at Rolling Hills will be their second tournament played there so they know what to expect and I am wanting to see better results this time.”
Their first tournament was at the Spartan Clash where they finished third overall with a score of 316 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville, the site of this year’s Region 3 Tournament in late September.
On Saturday, they competed in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic, hosted by Taylor County in Campbellsville. The team shot a score 0f 339 to finish 12th.
Seniors Dalton Fiveash tied for 16th with a four over par score of 76 with Chase Wilson shooting a score of 79, seven over par for 31st. Other scores were seniors Ben Banton with a 91 and Logan Garner with a 93 and junior Connor Vincent with a 101.
Madison Central won the tournament with a score of 292, four over par with Matthew Troutman from Christian Academy Louisville winning the individual title with a score of seven under par 65.
The team was at the Gator Invitational hosted by Greenwood on Monday at the Bowling Green Country Club, the site of this season’s KHSAA Leachman/Buick/GMC Cadillac State Golf Tournament, with the team finishing tied for 13th with a score of 330.
Fiveash finished tied for 16th with a score of two over par 74, shooting a score of 37 on both the back and front nine holes, with Wilson tied for 21st with a score of three over par 75, shooting a 38 on the front nine and a 37 on the back nine. Both players shot well as they have played the course every year during the regular season and state tournaments.
“Friday, I was under par and missed five birdie putts and missed a lot of putts today. So if I see my putts start dropping, my scores can be really low,” Dalton Fiveash said. “Hitting the driver off the tee box has not been bad. 74 today is really good at the country club. I made a long pitt on the 14th but missed a lot of the putts from 10 feet and in. Work on making the close putts and if I do that, who knows.”
“I am hitting my driver and getting on to the green pretty well. It’s just the putting has been kind of cold,” Chase Wilson said. “Today, I made three birdies on four of the par fives so I am getting a little bit of confidence heading into our next tournament at Rolling Hills. I feel like at this tournament with all the teams from the region being there that we need to put our names out there as a team that can win the region tournament. We can make that statement.”
Banton, who played for the second time on the course, finished with a score of 90, 43 on the front nine and a 476 on the back nine holes.
“Three tournaments have been fun but also tiring as well,” Ben Banton said. “I struggled finding the fairways. Could’ve had better scores if I was able to do that. Just need to get my driver straightened out and things would be much better. We come back here next month so get the driver straight and make some putts, I should have a better score. So I just got to head to the range and fix my driver.”
Garner and Vincent played for the very first time on the course as Garner shot a score of 91, 50 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine, and Vincent shot a score of 96, 49 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine.
“So far, my irons and wedges have been really good but my drives have not been good as I hit five fairways in the first two tournaments. I am slicing everything and I end up punching out and scoring bogeys,” Logan Garner said. “I need more practice but this is more mental than anything else.”
“It’s been a busy and tough week. Haven’t been playing too well to start the season but our next tournament is at Russellville where the region site is so we need to show the region teams who the big boys are,” Connor Vincent said. “This course was tough but some of the holes were in my favor. I was hooking shots off my driver so I had to go hybrid on most of my shots and I couldn’t hit it straight.”
Warren Thomis from Madison Central won the individual title with a score of three under par, 69. They also won the team title with a score of 290, two over par.
