Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team played their most complete game of the season as they dominated the Warren East Raiders 41-14 on Senior Night last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“The kids gave a great effort all the time but tonight was no question their best of the season,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “It was a complete effort and it started up front with the lines, not to take anything away from the running backs who all ran well tonight. We challenged the defensive and offensive lines to be dominant this week. There were a few blocks we missed but I was really excited for Dakyrus (Burr), Diego (Salvador) and Jakota (Warfield) to be running around and doing a great job in the 1st Half.”
With the win, the Wildcats along with the Raiders and the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots each finish Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 with a record of 3-1
The tiebreaker comes down to each team’s RPI (Ratings percentage Index). Franklin-Simpson has the lead with a rating of .50913 with Warren East with a .50368 and Allen County-Scottsville with a .49438. Final ratings will be determined after Friday night’s games as the Wildcats will be at Glasgow (8-1) with the Raiders at Daviess County (8-1) and the Patriots at Barren County (3-6).
The Wildcats’ defense was dominant in the 1st Half as they allowed only one first down which was the Raiders’ final play of the half.
“We were eating them up all night long,” Dakyrus Burr said. “We wanted to keep them on edge all game. We wanted to lay some hits especially to the quarterback that likes to run. We did everything we were supposed to do and played with my seniors and won.”
“Holding a team to 12 plays in a half means we were able to force a lot of three and outs,” Chaney said. “The kids played great on defense and by doing so, the offense was able to wear down their (Raiders’) defense. They are probably not used to teams running straight at them. Doing that opened up our play action which worked out well for us.”
Franklin-Simpson’s offense had 291 yards in the 1st Half as they scored on three of their dour offensive possessions, all in the 2nd Quarter. Senior Luke Richardson had a 9-yard touchdown run along with a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior Landon Graves. Senior Omar Harrison ran for a 33-yard touchdown and with junior Isaac Callis’ extra points, they led 21-0 at halftime.
“Landon (Graves), Omat (Harrison), just everybody on both sides of the ball had a big night especially in the 1st Half,” Luke Richardson said. “The touchdown pass was a play that we have been working on all week. We ran it I think a few weeks ago and we did it again tonight and got a touchdown for us.”
Following Harrison’s 43-yard touchdown run, his second of the game in the 2nd Half, the Wildcats’ defense forced Raiders’ freshman Dane Parsley to throw an interception to sophomore Isaiah Rigsby that led to senior Jayden Wells’ 4-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead.
Warren East got a couple of touchdowns from sophomore Tray Price, a 60-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard touchdown catch. But Franklin-Simpson got a third rushing touchdown with a 15-yard run from Harrison that made the final score 41-14, making it the third game in a row this season that they have scored at least 40 points or more in a game.
“We laid the hammer down tonight.” Harley Alford said. “Once we got everything together, it started clicking and we did what we were supposed to do. We gave the running backs the blocks on the edge and up the middle and they did what they were supposed to do. We’re now tied for the district and it comes down to Friday night.”
The Wildcats rolled up 499 rushing yards for 575 yards of total offense compared to 141 for the Raiders. Omar Harrison had a game high of 20 carries for 181 yards for three touchdowns.
“I love how we were able to run the ball tonight. Love it,” Omar Harrison said. “Once the line kept pushing and pushing and that’s all we needed because it got us going and we kept going. Tonight was important for us because it was Senior Night and we needed to force a three-way tie for the district. Great victory but now we need to be focused on Glasgow.”
Landon Graves having nine carries for 104 yards and Jayden Wells had 16 carries for 97 yards for a touchdown. Luke Richardson completed three of his five passes for 76 yards for a touchdown with an interception. Graves had two receptions for 61 yards for a touchdown with senior Jalen Briscoe having a 15-yard reception.
Tray Price had two carries for 60 yards for a touchdown with junior Ahmad Alexander having six carries for 57 yards. Dane Parsley completed three of his 13 passes for 21 yards for a touchdown with an interception.
Franklin-Simpson closes out the regular season with huge playoff implications at the Glasgow Scotties, who are the number one team in Class 3-A based on their RPI.
“We kind of control our own destiny. If we can win on Friday, we should get the number one seed but Glasgow is a tall order and a good football team,” Chaney said. “They are a very athletic football team. They lost their first game but have been rolling ever since.it will be a tough game but we’ll get the kids ready and do the best job we can to come away with a win.”
Kickoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN Link on the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
