FRANWS-07-27-23 PAUL GREY PREP

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football players (left to right) are Hayden Satterly, head coach Max Chaney and Mathias and Gavin Dickerson who took part in the annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Media Night event this past Sunday night at Bowling Green High School’s auditorium.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Football Media Night event took place this past Sunday at Bowling Green High School’s auditorium.

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team along with 15 other teams from the regional area appeared and answered questions about summer practices and preparing for the 2023 KHSAA Football season opener on Aug. 15th from the media.

