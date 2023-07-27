The annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Football Media Night event took place this past Sunday at Bowling Green High School’s auditorium.
The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team along with 15 other teams from the regional area appeared and answered questions about summer practices and preparing for the 2023 KHSAA Football season opener on Aug. 15th from the media.
Wildcats’ head football coach Max Chaney along with seniors Gavin and Mathias Dickerson and Hayden Satterly took part in the media night event.
Chaney and the players expressed their excitement about getting the pads on to start hitting and preparing for their first scrimmage game on Aug. 4th at the Ohio County Eagles. “I thought it was a great day,” Chaney said. “We first did a television interview before we came here. We got some good questions, got these guys out in front of some people, and talked about how we stick together as a brotherhood and how we play together as a team. Overall, I thought it was a good day.”
The team will kick off their season on Aug. 18th against the Christian County Colonels in the J. Allen Builders Bowl at Warren East High School. Their first home game will be on Aug. 25th against the Warren Central Dragons.
“Our new field looks nice,” Dickerson said.
“We can’t wait to get out on it. I know myself, my brother (Gavin), Hayden (Satterly), and others are like... we ain’t losing at home this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.