The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, the defending 13th District Boys’ Tournament champions, picked up a big 62-30 win over the Logan County Cougars to get their district portion of the season off to a hot start.
“Guys played well,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They were locked in defensively. We talked about that all week after Adair County and they shot it pretty well. We made some shots and if we shoot the ball like that, we can be really good.”
“We did very well tonight,” Connor Vincent said. “Our 1-3-1 defense caused them problems. We played as a team tonight. We got a lead, stayed on them in the 1st Half and we kept on pushing.”
The Wildcats used pressure defense and consistent shooting from the floor to establish a big lead in the 1st Half. Junior Gabe Jones knocked down two 3-pointers with junior Jalen Briscoe adding one as returning senior Andreyas Miller scored eight points to lead 19-8 at the end of one.
Jones buried two more 3-pointers to score eight points with Briscoe adding six in the 2nd Quarter for Franklin-Simpson. Miller and junior Sam Mylor each scored a basket as their consistent shooting and forcing Logan County into committing turnovers and bad shots led them to a 37-18 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats continued their hot shooting with Jones draining his fifth 3-pointer of the game with Briscoe connecting on his second one and junior Connor Vincent adding two points. With their lead growing to more than 25 points, some of the reserve players got some playing time as sophomores O,J. Gamble and Ishmael Holcomb each scoring two points as they led 51-24 at the end of the third.
Gamble had a big 4th Quarter as his eight points helped extend Franklin-Simpson’s lead to more than 30 points. Sophomore Mathias Dickerson scored two points with sophomore Davion Tipton making a free throw as they rolled to their first 13th District victory of the season, 62-30 over Logan County.
Gabe Jones scored a game high of 18 points as O.J. Gamble scored 13 points with Jalen Briscoe pouring in 12 points and Andreyas Miller adding 10.
“We know Gabe (Jones) can shoot the ball,” Spencer said. “Just a matter of him finding space and believing in what he’s doing. Once he gets going, he’s pretty hard to stop.”
“I was feeling it tonight. Once I saw the first one go in, I was feeling good and just kept shooting it and they kept going in,” Gabe Jones said. “Being tonight was a district game, we knew the deal and we came out here and did what we needed to do.”
“I played my role coming off the bench,” O.J. Gamble said. “Coming off a JV game, I had to get myself back into it with Logan County. That’s my rival, the tram I want to see us beat more so I had to show out when I could tonight.”
No Logan County Cougar scored in double figures but they were led in scoring with nine points from sophomore Kade Wall.
