The Franklin-Simpson Cheer Team is not only preparing for football playoff games and the upcoming basketball season, but two of their biggest competitions.
This Saturday, the team will be competing against at least 15 teams in the Game Day Division at KHSAA Regionals at Bowling Green High School with an opportunity to qualify for KHSAA State Cheer Competition in December.
Next Saturday, Nov. 13, the team will travel to Rupp Arena in Lexington for UCA Regionals, also in the Game Day Division, with an opportunity to compete in the national competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
“Game Day routine consists of four parts: band dance, group cheer, regular cheer with their fight song and a sideline cheer,” Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “The team needs to be full of spirit and pep and get plenty of crowd involvement during their routine.”
Cheer Team captains Kira Coleman, Makaylie Gammon and Jayleigh Hinton expressed their excitement about competing in the competitions. Last season, they could not compete in competitions or cheer together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They feel like they just have some minor details to work on and are ready to compete in the regional competitions.
The Wildcats’ Cheer Team consists of seniors: Lyric Blair, Makaylie Gammon, Kayleigh Hinton, Trinitee Key and Cheyenne Vance; juniors: Kira Coleman, Sydney Nickolson and Josie Snyder and sophonores: Payton Blakemore, River Himshoot, Ellie Kirby, Maura Law and Kailyn Rouse. Brooklyn Holder and Kighlee Caudill coach the team.
