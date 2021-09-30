Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats endured a tough week as they lost two matches to two teams from the 4th Region.
13th DistrictTodd County Central 3
Franklin-Simpson 0
The Volley Cats lost their final 13th District match of the season at the Todd County Central lady Rebels 3-0 (25-14, 25-10 and 25-15). The two teams will play each other again in the upcoming 13th District Volleyball Tournament hosted by Todd County Central High School.
The Lady Rebels served seven straight service points in the opening of the 1st and midway in the 2nd Set that propelled them to win both sets. The Volley Cats led early 5-2 in the 3rd Set but with a total of 10 points scored in two different service games, the Lady Rebels closed out the set to win the match 3-0.
Senior Aysia Fuller served two aces with one each from senior Natalie Wilkerson and junior MaryAnn Bagwell. Fuller had seven assists with senior Alyssa Spears having one that led to junior Kerri Hastings having four kills with three from junior Kinley Cummings and one from Fuller. Spears had 10 digs with four each from: Hastings, 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham and Wilkerson. 8th grader Julia Warren had three with one each from Cummings and Fuller.
Monroe County 2
Franklin-Simpson 1
Originally scheduled to be played at the F-S Gym, the Volley Cats’ match against the Lady Falcons was played at Monroe County High School. The match went three sets with Franklin-Simpson coming up on the short end of the match 2-1 (17-25, 25-16 and 25-19).
Fuller served a team high of three aces with one each from Cummings and Wilkerson. Fuller had 25 assists with two from spears and one each from: Lanham, freshman Marianna Ortiz and senior Hannah Wallace that led to 13 kills by Hastings and six from Cummings. Wilkerson added five with four from Fuller, three from Wallace and two from Ortiz. Spears had 12 digs with nine from Fuller. Hastings and Lanham each had five with three from Warren, two from Cummings and one from Wallace.
The Volley Cats will host the Foundation Christian Academy lady Falcons for Senior Night on Thursday night. The match is a JV/Varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at the F-S Gym with Senior Night festivities in between the two matches.
