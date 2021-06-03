The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats lost their final game of the regular season 8-6 to the Butler County Lady Bears last Thursday afternoon at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Butler County scored six runs on six hits in the first three innings but Franklin-Simpson battled back in the bottom of the 4th. With bases loaded and one out, junior Gracie Arnemann cleared the bases with a three RBI double that scored eighth grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck, along with junior Sherrekia Kitchens and senior Raegan Coffee that cut their deficit in half to trail 6-3.
The Lady Bears added a run in the top of the 5th and 7th innings for an 8-3 lead. The Lady Cats rallied in their final at bats in the button of the 7th. One again with bases loaded and one out, back to back RBI singles by Kitchens and Coffee that scored junior Lexi Holleman and 8th grader Allie Utley to trail 8-5. A fielding error on the next at bat scored junior Haley Fowler, making the score 8-6. But the rally ended with a strikeout and a groundout as Franklin-Simpson could not complete the comeback losing 8-6.
“We had nine to 10 pop ups and we need to focus on hitting ground balls and line drives. We worked on baserunning and we were aggressive on them today. Hopefully, we can bring this all together in the district tournament,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “Proud of Hanna (Arthur) to come in and pitch. She pitched it well against a very good hitting team. They (Butler County) did a good job of driving the ball pretty much anywhere they wanted to but Hanna kept us in the game with a chance to win it late. They made some mistakes that gave us a chance but we couldn’t quite get it done.”
