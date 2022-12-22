Franklin-Simpson was the victim of an 18-4 and 20-3 scoring runs of spurtability by the Warren Central Dragons, the number two ranked team in the state, as they defeated the Wildcats 71-43 last Tuesday night at Warren Central High School.

“The runs by Warren Central are exactly what they do,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They give defenses a lot to think about when they have the ball. They have a lot of guys that can shoot, score and run a great offense. They play well together so they make it very hard on teams. If you have one mental breakdown, they will take advantage of it.”

