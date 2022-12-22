Franklin-Simpson was the victim of an 18-4 and 20-3 scoring runs of spurtability by the Warren Central Dragons, the number two ranked team in the state, as they defeated the Wildcats 71-43 last Tuesday night at Warren Central High School.
“The runs by Warren Central are exactly what they do,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They give defenses a lot to think about when they have the ball. They have a lot of guys that can shoot, score and run a great offense. They play well together so they make it very hard on teams. If you have one mental breakdown, they will take advantage of it.”
“I think we were just way too excited for our first home game of the season,” Dragons’ head coach Will Unseld said. “We don’t have another home game for another month but I think that we were really jacked up and got away from what we really wanted to do. Franklin-Simpson kept fighting and hanging in there but we settled for a lot of shots and missed a lot of layups.”
Missed shots and turnovers occurred early in the 1st Quarter that caused the Wildcats to get into an 11-0 deficit early on as Izayiah Villafuerte, who buried a 3-pointer, scored five points. O.J. Gamble and Nolan Martin scored the first points of the game for Franklin-Simpson with Gavin Dickerson, who also knocked down a 3-pointer, scoring five points. Omari Glover led Warren Central with six points as the Wildcats trailed 24-9 at the end of the first.
Both teams played evenly in the 2nd Quarter as Franklin-Simpson had two 3-pointers from Gabe Jones and one from DeMarcus Hogan. Cadin Hammer sank a 3-pointer for the Dragons towards the end of the 1st Half as the Wildcats trailed 35-20 at halftime.
“They (Warren Central) made the quarter look like a layup line as they shot almost all layups in the quarter,” Spencer said. “We talked about making them earn their points at the end of the quarter. You have to play a complete and focused 32 minutes against that team.”
Jones scored five straight points including a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson cut their deficit down to 35-25 early in the 3rd Quarter. After a Warren Central timeout, they scored seven straight points. Sam Mylor drained a 3-pointer but then the Dragons closed out the quarter with 13 straight points as Kade Unseld scored 11 points during the 20-3 run as the Wildcats tailed 55-29 at the end of three.
“We told the guys at halftime to get the ball to the rim,” Unseld said. “The first minute of the 2nd Half, they didn’t do that. Our first shot was for a “3”. I told them to let the ball get into the paint and if there is nothing there, kick it out to someone who is open and shoot the “3”. Once they attacked the rim, it was boom, boom, boom we are off to the races. Overall, we shouldn’t be settling for shots. We’re so big so let’s just put it up around the rim and go from there.”
Franklin-Simpson opened the 4th Quarter on an 8-4 run as O.J. Gamble and Jones each knocked down 3-pointers with a basket by Gavin Dickerson. Also Ka’mari Phillips nailed a 3-pointer with Cole sharer scoring a basket and two free throws from Alan Johnson. Unseld led the Dragons with six points in the quarter as they defeated the Wildcats 71-43.
“Warren Central made us play their style of play,” Spencer said. “We got to do a better job of playing our style of basketball.”
Gabe Jones was the only Wildcat that scored in double figures as he scored a team high of 14 points. Kade Unseld scored a game high of 17 points with Chappelle Whitney scoring 13 points for the Dragons.
The team had 25 rebounds as Sam Mylor led the team with six rebounds with three each from: O.J. Gamble, DeMarcus Hogan and Nolan Martin.
