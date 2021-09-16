Franklin-Simpson boys and girls’ golf teams competed in the Bluegrass Golf Invitational Tournaments last Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club.
In the boys’ portion of the tournament, the Danny Spillman Invitational, the boys’ team shot a score of 342 with seniors Dalton Fiveash and Chase Wilson each shooting a score of 80 with senior Ben Banton firing a score of 90, senior Logan Garner shooting a score of 92 and junior Connor Vincent with a score of 100.
The girls’ portion of the tournament, the girls’ team shot a score of 469 with junior Conleigh Wilson shooting a score of 94 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney firing a score of 118. Freshmen Morgan Hunter shot a score of 120 and Meryn McBrayer with a 137.
The boys’ tournament was won by Madison Central, who shot a team score of 302, in a playoff over Louisville Christian Academy with junior Luke Coyle from Taylor County, who shot a four under par score of 68, to win the individual title.
Lyon County junior Cathryn Brown, who shot a three over par score of 75, defeated Marshall County senior Savannah Howell in a playoff to win the individual title as Marshall County won the girls’ tournament with a score of 317.
