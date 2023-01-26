The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats returned to 4th Region play and defeated the Greenwood Lady Gators 51-41 last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.

“I was really proud of my girls,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I thought that we played hard in the 1st Half but I thought that we gave up some things that we needed to make adjustments on. At halftime, we made those adjustments and we executed them perfectly in the 2nd Half.”

