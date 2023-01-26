The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats returned to 4th Region play and defeated the Greenwood Lady Gators 51-41 last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym.
“I was really proud of my girls,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I thought that we played hard in the 1st Half but I thought that we gave up some things that we needed to make adjustments on. At halftime, we made those adjustments and we executed them perfectly in the 2nd Half.”
24 hours heading into the game, Franklin-Simpson was dealt with some adversity as senior Hadley Turner suffered a season-ending injury during Monday’s practice. Her absence gave an opportunity for freshman Kloie Smith as she played significant minutes and on her 15th birthday, she scored a game-high of 20 points.
“Hadley (Turner) was out and so I knew that I had to step up,” Kloie Smith said. “She was on the bench coaching me when I was not in and It was a good night for me. We all have a job to do so I just had to step up and score.”
“In our program, our mentality is “next man up” and we say that after Christmas, you are no longer a freshman,” Taylor said. “With Hadley (Turner) going down, Kloie (Smith) knew that she would have to step in and play a huge role for us. Her minutes have been increasing throughout the season and tonight would be a night where she would have to step up against one of the better post players in our region. Kloie held her own on both ends of the floor. She had a heck of a game and Hadley kept coaching her when she was on the bench and that’s what you want from your senior.”
Five lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as Smith got going early as she scored the first basket of the game and went on to score 10 points for the Lady Cats with Malyea Partinger adding four. The Lady Gators battled with them with 3-point shots by Kayla Grant, Leia Trinh, and Ella Whittle. The trio combined to score all 15 points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 15-14 at the end of one.
Partinger’s basket early in the 2nd quarter gave the Lady Cats the lead once again 16-15 early in the 2nd quarter. But the lead would be short-lived as Avery Overmohle, Trinh, and Abby Walker made 3-point shots for Greenwood as Franklin-Simpson trailed 26-21 at halftime.
The Lady Cats came out of the locker room and opened the 3rd Quarter with an 11-0 run. Smith scored four points and Katelyn McAlister’s 3-pointer gave them the lead at 28-27. Lyniah Brown and Partinger’s basket extended their lead to 32-27. Grant and Trinh scored all the points for the Lady Gators in the 2nd Half but Smith closed the quarter with five straight points including a traditional three-point play as Franklin-Simpson led 37-33 at the end of three.
Jasmine Savage opened the 4th Quarter with a baseline 3-pointer. Along with baskets from Brown, Ashanti Johnson, Partinger, and Savage, the Lady Cats extended their lead to double digits for the very first time 48-37. Greenwood shot 12 3-pointers in the quarter with Trinh making the only one. Brown, McAlister, and Partinger made free throws down the stretch as Franklin-Simpson seized control in the 2nd Half to defeat Greenwood 51-41.
“We went from giving up six 3-pointers in the 1st Half to giving up just one in the 2nd Half. Shooting 3’s in the 4th Quarter are much harder than shooting them in the 1st Quarter. We gave them too much time to shoot it and in the 2nd Half, we did much better closing in on the shooters,” Taylor said. “We were in a really good flow offensively. We were scoring the ball in multiple ways. We were scoring down low and that opened up driving lanes. We were able to hit a few 3s in the 2nd Half and that was also really big for us.”
Along with Smith’s 20 points and team-high of nine rebounds, Malyea Partinger added 13 points for the Lady Cats. Ashanti Johnson also grabbed six rebounds with Lyniah Brown having five.
“I knew that Kayla (Grant) was stronger than me so when guarding her, I had to stay off of her a bit,” Smith said. “I also could tell that from the 1st Quarter, that I was going to have a good night to score. I want to continue to play well, play hard, and to get 20 points tonight is a great birthday gift.”
Kayla Grant led the Lady Gators with 17 points and Leia Trinh added 15 points.
The Lady Cats will play at the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in an important 13th District game. Tip-off time for the girls’/boys’ varsity doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.
