The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ golf team finished up their opening week of the season by playing at the Barren County Ladies Invitational at Barren County Invitational at Barren River State Park in Glasgow. It was the team’s fourth tournament played in five games.
The four tournaments in five days were just scheduling tournaments in our area and so it worked out,” Lady Cats’ head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “The girls worked with the hand they were dealt with and it was a good test of endurance, mentally and physically. There were improvements every day and I’m sure they were glad to get this tournament dobne today.”
Junior Conleigh Wilson led the team with a score of 89 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney shooting a score of 97.
“I am a little tired but it was fun playing all these tournaments this week,” Chloe Chaney said. “I didn’t shoot triple digits like I did last year so that is good. My driving was good but chipping and putting needs more work and keeping the ball in the fairways. Definitely going to rest, work on those things but glad to get this first week of the season done.”
Freshmen Meryn McBrayer fired a score of 107 with Morgan Hunter shooting a score of 115.
“Today was not my best but definitely not my worst. This is a very tough course. There were a lot of dirt traps, doglegs and hills to climb so it was very tiring,” Meryn McBrayer said. “It was great to see my dad and friends on the lake encouraging me when I was on the 4th Hole so that made the day fun for me.”
The team’s next tournament will take place in Owensboro at the Ben Hawes Golf Course hosted by Apollo High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.