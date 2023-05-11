The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team was defeated by the Barren County Trojanettes, who has the best record of all the teams in the 4th Region, 8-1 last Monday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

“Against the good, really good teams, we have to create our own breaks,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “The girls played hard. Hanna (Arthur) pitched it hard. I felt like we were in the game throughout until the last inning. If we could have gone to the last inning down 3-1, I liked the way we were trying to get things going late but it just unraveled on us in the 7th inning.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.