The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team was defeated by the Barren County Trojanettes, who has the best record of all the teams in the 4th Region, 8-1 last Monday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“Against the good, really good teams, we have to create our own breaks,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “The girls played hard. Hanna (Arthur) pitched it hard. I felt like we were in the game throughout until the last inning. If we could have gone to the last inning down 3-1, I liked the way we were trying to get things going late but it just unraveled on us in the 7th inning.”
Barren County manufactured runs early on as in the top of the 3rd inning, they used a walk, a ground out, and a sacrifice bunt to score the first run of the game.
The Trpjanettes added another run on an RBI single in the top of the 4th for a 2-0 lead. Lilly Ferguson’s two-out single gave the Lady Cats their first hit of the game but she would be left stranded.
Barren County took advantage of a pair of walks and a fielding error with one out to score another run that extended their lead to 3-0.
Franklin-Simpson manufactured a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning as back-to-back walks to Kaitlyn Woodall and Zori Stout led to a sacrifice bunt by Abbey Cook. The Trpjanettes tried to get Stout out at third but two throwing errors allowed Stpit to score that made the score 3-1.
Arthur hit a two-out single that gave the Lady Cats a boost of momentum but that was quickly extinguished as they could not take advantage of the situation.
Barren County’s bats came alive in the top of the 7th inning as they scored runs on an RBI single, a pair of RBI doubles, and a two-run home run to score five runs that made the final score 8-1 as Franklin-Simpson hit three ground puts in the bottom half of the inning.
“We have to stop trying to kill the ball so much at the plate,” Caudill said. “We’re over-swinging it. Hanna (Arthur) and Lilly (Ferguson) had nice hits. Got to shorten it up more at the plate. We can still finish this season strong and we can do that by winning the first game of the district tournament on Monday.”
“We didn’t play exceptionally well tonight and that credit goes to Franklin-Simpson as coach (Todd) Caudill does an exceptional job of having his girls ready to play,” Trojanettes’ head coach Daryl Murphy said. “We had one good inning to put up five runs. Hanna (Arthur) pitched a great game, so we had to apply pressure and play some small ball to manufacture runs. But we finally saw the pitches better and we were able to barrel up on the ball and we were able to get a lot of extra-base hits to score five runs.”
Hanna Arthur and Lilly Ferguson collected the only hits for Franklin-Simpson with Zori Stout scoring the only run for Franklin-Simpson.
The Lady Cats will honor their seniors on Thurs. May 11th when they host the Bowling Green Lady Purples for Senior Night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. Festivities begin at around 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
