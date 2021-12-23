Last Saturday, WKU Hilltoppers’ graduate student quarterback Bailey Zappe broke the NCAA FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) single season record in passing yards with 5,967 and touchdowns with 62 in their 59-38 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida.
The Hilltoppers dedicated their victory to the state of Kentucky especially the people of Bowling Green as it has been a very stressful and tremendous week leading up to the game as players and staff donated their energy and time to help the people in need as they were preparing for Saturday’s game.
Zappe broke the single season NCAA record in passing yards, previously held by B.J. Symons of Texas A&M with 5,833 yards , with 311 and tied the single season record in touchdown passes, held by Joe Burrow of LSU with 60, with four in the 1st Half.
The fireworks happened early and often as both teams lit up the scoreboard. Zappe threw four touchdown passes, two in each quarter in the 1st Half. an 1-yard pass to junior Jerreth Sterns and a75-yard pass and run to junior Mitchell Tinsley as the game was tied 14-14 at the end of the 1st.
In the 2nd Quarter, WKU scored with a 24-yard field goal by Brayden Harveson followed by a 1-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Joey Beljan and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sterns, his second of the game, for a 31-24 lead at halftime.
WKU’s opening drive of the 3rd Quarter saw freshman Noah Whittington run for an 86-yard touchdown. Then Zappe broke the passing touchdown record with his 61st and 62nd with a 2-yard pass to Tinsley, his second of the game, and a 37-yard pass and run to Steens, his thyroid of the game, as they led 52-31 at the end of the three.
The Hilltoppers’ placed the exclamation point on the finishing touches of their dominance with a 2-yard touchdown run from freshman Kye Robichaux as WKU defeated Appalachian State 59-38 to win the bowl game.
Bailey Zappe completed 33 of his 47 passes for 422 yards for six touchdowns. Noah Whittington only had seven carries for 156 yards for a touchdown. Jerreth Sterns had a game high of 13 receptions for 184 yards for three touchdowns with Mitchell Tinsley having seven receptions for 103 yards for two touchdowns.
Mountaineers’ senior quarterback Chase Brice completed 15 of his 23 passes for 317 yards for four touchdowns with an interception. Junior Cameron Peoples had 13 carries for 101 yards with sophomore Christian Wells having four receptions for 86 yards with a touchdown and senior Jalen Virgil having three receptions had three receptions for 75 yards for a touchdown.
