The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team had a very challenging week as they played three of the top teams in the 4th Region, coming away with one win in the three road games played.
Greenwood — 14 vs F-S — 3
(5 innings)
The Wildcats’ pitching staff gave up a combined 14 runs, eight of them were earned, on 11 hits as the Gators scored in every inning they batted for the five inning victory.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to score in the top of the 1st inning but left them stranded. But the Gators took advantage of their scoring chance in the bottom half of the inning as two RBI singles and a two RBI single led to a 4-0 lead.
Greenwood hit a two out, solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd that made the score 5-0 but Franklin-Simpson got on the scoreboard in the top of the 3rd. Griff Banton drew a walk with one out and with Colin Anderson in as a courtesy runner, Brevin Scott singled followed by Garrett Sadler’s RBI single scored Anderson, making the score 5-1.
The Gators responded in the bottom half of the inning as they got another RBI single and two RBI single with an RBI groundout led to a 9-1 lead.
The Wildcats kept fighting in the top of the 4th with back to back doubles from Gavin Dickerson and John West’s double scored Dickerson. Then with two outs and the bases loaded, Scott’s RBI base on balls scored West that made the score 9-3.
Greenwood had a big bottom half of the inning as with bases loaded and no outs, they got a two RBI single and a three run home run for a total of five runs that made the final score 14-3.
Gavin Diclkerson and Garrett Sadler each led the team with two hits and a run scored with Sadler along with Brevin Scott and John West, who also scored a run, each having an RBI.
F-S — 9 vs Glasgow — 6The Wildcats put together three of the best consecutive innings of offense at the plate to score seven runs to defeat the Scotties.
Brevin Scott was the winning pitcher. He pitched five innings allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out four and walking one batter. Payton Brown picked up the save as he pitched one inning and got three outs in eight pitches.
Franklin-Simpson went to work in the top of the 1st inning. Following a pair of one out singles by Griff Banton and Garrett Sadler with a walk to Scott that made the bases loaded, Hayden Satterly hit a two RBI double that scored Colin Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton, and Gunner Key, courtesy runner for Scott for a 2-0 lead.,
Kody Alexander led off the top of the 2nd for the Wildcats with a double and scored a run on two passed balls that made the score 3-0. Then with two outs, back to back walks to Banton and Scott led to an RBI single scored Anderson, courtesy runner for Banton, making the score 4-0. Then Satterly’s two RBI single scored Key, courtesy runner for Scott, and Sadler for a 6-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the top of the 3rd as they manufactured a run with Brady Delk. With two outs, he was hit by a pitch to reach base then stole second and third and scored a run on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead.
Glasgow scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the 4th with a RBI sacrifice fly from Camden Nolley. The Wildcats got the run back in the top of the 5th as Kody Alexander was walked with one out. Then with two outs, Brady Delk’s RBI single scored Alexander for an 8-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added another run in the top of the 6th as Scott led off the inning with a single. Satterly also hit a single with one out then John West’s RBI single scored Sadler, who reached base earlier on a fielder’s choice, making the score 9-1.
The Scotties scored four runs in the bottom of the 6th with a two RBI single by Josiah Driver and a two RBI double by Zachary Poore that cut their deficit down to 9-5.
Glasgow threatened again in their final at bat in the bottom of the 7th with an RBI single by Connor Davis that made the score 9-6. Then Payton Brown came into the game and set the Scotties down in order for the save to preserve the victory for the Wildcats.
Hayden Satterly led the team with three hits and four RBI with two runs scored each from: Kody Alexander, Colin Anderson, Gunner Key and Garrett Sadler.
South Warren — 5 vs F-S — 3The Wildcats gave up four runs early in the game and it was enough for the Spartans to hold on for the win.
Gavin Link pitched a complete game by throwing all six innings allowing five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 2nd inning as South Warren got a two out RBI single from Gray Pearson followed by a three-run home run from Keegan Milby for a 4-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson responded in the top of the 3rd.. With one out, Hunter Jones reached base on an error followed by a walk to Brady Delk. Now with two outs, Brevin Scott delivered a two RBI double that scored Jones and Delk that cut their deficit down to 4-2.
The Spartans retrieved one of their runs back in the bottom half of the inning as with one out, Jacob Gilbreth’s RBI single with one out that made the score 5-2.
The Wildcats rallied in their final at bat in the top of the 7th. Colton Wilson led off the inning with a single and with one out, Griff Banton singled that put runners at first and third. Scott hit an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Wilson, making the score 5-3. But with two outs, a fly out ended the game as their comeback fell short.
Brevin Scott drove in all three runs as they were scored by: Brady Delk, Hunter Jones and Colton Wilson. Along with Delk, Scott and Wilson, Griff Banton, Gavin Dickerson and John West each had a hit.
