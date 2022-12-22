Hadley Turner recorded a double double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as nine Lady Cats scored as Franklin-Simpson defeated the Warren Central Lady Dragons 66-31 last Tuesday night at Warren Central High School.

“Hadley (Turner)is solid in the paint,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I trust her to score the easy ones around the basket and defensively, she being able to rebound like she does is definitely our glue there.”

