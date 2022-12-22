Hadley Turner recorded a double double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as nine Lady Cats scored as Franklin-Simpson defeated the Warren Central Lady Dragons 66-31 last Tuesday night at Warren Central High School.
“Hadley (Turner)is solid in the paint,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “I trust her to score the easy ones around the basket and defensively, she being able to rebound like she does is definitely our glue there.”
McAlister along with Turner each had a great 1st Quarter. McAlister made two field goals along with three free throws and Turner had a traditional three-point play along with two more field goals as they each scored seven points. The Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Dragons to six points, four from Ada Akhmedova and two from Jordyn Downey as Franklin-Simpson led 14-6 at the end of one.
Warren Central scored the first points of the 2nd Quarter but the Lady Cats rolled off nine straight points as Lyniah Brown and Malyea Partinger each scored a basket along with free throws from McAlister and Partinger to lead 23-8. Later, Turner scored four points with another bucket from Patinget. Naja Nolan and Vanessa Ray closed the 1st Half with baskets as Franklin-Simpson led 33-19 at halftime.
“I just wanted to come out and play and execute on both sides and just compete,” Vanessa Ray said. “I like it when we run because we are all fast. Lyniah (Brown) or Ashanti (Johnson) or Naja (Nolan) or myself are running, we’re so athletic that it is hard for anyone to keep up with us.”
Seven straight points with Turner scoring five and Brown adding two gave the Lady Cats a 40-19 lead that opened the 3rd Quarter. Later Partinger scored five points and Kloie Smith scored three points. Kebbedee Robinson scored five points for the Lady Dragons as Franklin-Simpson led 49-26 at the end of the third.
“I’ve been working hard all summer as well as the team,” Kloie Smith said. “Coach Ashley (Taylor) does a good job of rotating us in and out of games for all of us to get a chance to play. When I come in, my job is to defend and especially rebound. I think I have done pretty good so far but I have a lot of work to do.”
Warren Central scored five points early in the 4th Quarter but the Lady Cats closed the game with a 17-2 run. Jakaya Warfield made the team’s first 3-pointer of the game with Jasmine Savage following that with one of her own. Ray scored four points with Smith adding two as Franklin-Simpson won the game 66-31.
“We came in with a positive mindset,” Jasmine Savage said. “We were focused from the start of warmups. Working together very well and overall, we were just ready. We took the South Warren game as a lesson learned and we have just been going since then. We just keep pushing.”
“We wanted to work on a few things tonight and I thought that we gave up too many points in the 1st Half,” Taylor said. “We gave up 19 and I know that sounds weird. We fouled way too much in the 2nd Quarter but we played solid defense in the 2nd Half. Offensively, we are starting to click on things we’re trying to do.”
Along with Hadley Turner, Malyea Partinger scored in double figures with 13 points and 11 points from Katelyn McAlister.
“We got out in transition well,” Taylor said. “We were able to get easy buckets and we didn’t settle. We didn’t take any contested shots. I thought we got the ball to our “big” when their “big” got in foul trouble and she got to eat around the basket. Malaya (Partinger had her mid-range game going and we were clicking on all cylinders. We scored 66 points and made two “3’s” so it was a really good night for us.”
Kennedee Robinson was the only Lady Dragon that scored in double figures with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.