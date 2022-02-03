Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball programs’ all-time leading scorer Tavin Lovan, who is a junior of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers’ basketball team, returned for a homecoming game last Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers.
In 33 minutes of playing time, Lovan scored eight points including an emphatic dunk in the 2nd Half in front of his family to help lead the Blazers for a 68-65 victory that kept them as one of the top teams in Conference USA at 7-1 and 17-4 overall.
“It’s always a good feeling coming home,” Tavin Lovan said. “I got my whole family here tonight and Franklin is 20 minutes away. Diddle Arena is the best place for me. I love playing here. With everyone here showing me that type of love, I just wanna show out. Come here, play hard and coming home to get the ‘W’.”
Lovan started his 17th game in 21 games this season and scored three points in the 1st Half, making one of his five shots on the floor and sank one of his two free throw attempts. He had three defensive rebounds with an assist and a block.
In the 2nd Half, Lovan scored on a traditional three-point play and then electrified the crowd with an emphatic slam dunk on a fast break for his final points scored with 8:41 remaining in the game.
“With mom and dad and family there at courtside, I had to look at them after the dunk,” Lovan said. “That dunk was for them. They played here and just wanted to do something big for them.”
Lovan made two of his five shots from the floor in the half and made his only free throw attempt. He collected a defensive and an offensive rebound with two assists.
“It’s a good feeling to be part of this team and we’re winning,” Lovan said. “We still have a lot of areas to grow in but tonight, we made two big shots late and came out of here with the win.”
