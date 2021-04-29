The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team overcame a rough start in the top of the 1st inning with a 6-2 victory last Friday night over the Butler County Bears at Greg Shelton Field that extended their winning streak to five games.
Junior Ben Banton was the winning pitcher. In relief of starting pitcher, senior Dalton Fiveash, he pitched four innings allowing two hits with four strikeouts and walked one batter. Fiveash pitched three innings allowing two runs, one was earned, on one hit while striking out eight.
“Came in, did my job, threw strikes and let the defense work for me,” Banton said. “We had a great inning. The team was able to hit the fastball and that led us to getting the runs we need for the win.”
“Felt good to get back on the mound and throw again,” Fiveash said. “We had early errors and you just gotta let that go and keep throwing like it never happened. Just throw strikes. That’s what Coach (Matt) Wilhite preaches and get outs. That’s the mentality to have. Go out there and put up zeroes for them and hand the ball over to somebody else to do their job. I knew that I was going to pitch two, maybe three innings.”
The Bears scored two runs on one hit courtesy of two fielding errors by the Wildcats in the top of the 1st inning.
But in the bottom of the 3rd, Franklin-Simpson tied the game at 2-2 with a balk that scored senior Dawson Owens and Fiveash’s RBI double that scored senior Cole Wix.
The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the 5th starting with Wix’s RBI double that scored Owens gave them the lead 3-2. Junior Justin Jones delivered a two RBI double that scored both Wix and Fiveash, making the score 5-2. With one out, junior Taylor Lowhorn laid down a RBI bunt single that scored Richardson from third that made the final score 6-2.
“We got lucky to come away with a win tonight,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “We had one big inning when we finally were able to swing the bats. Dalton (Fiveash) is pitching great and we can’t make plays because we can’t throw the ball. We had some baserunning blunders but it is good that we found a way to win when you don’t play good so that is something to take away from this.”
Owens and Wix each scored two runs with Wix having two of the team’s seven hits and Jones having two RBI.
The Wildcats will have three consecutive home games, two of them against teams from the 14th District. They will play the Greenwood Gators at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and the Bowling Green Purples on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast both games starting at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday and at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday. The games will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN Sports tab and click on the play button.
On Saturday, they will host the Glasgow Scotties with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.