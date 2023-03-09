Despite the wind storm damage at the right-center field wall at Greg Shelton Field, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team hosted the Christian County Colonels in a scrimmage this past Saturday afternoon.

Wildcats’ Brevin Scott, who started the game, along with Gavin Link and Carmine Cook each pitched two innings with an inning from Colten Wilson.

