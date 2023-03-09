Despite the wind storm damage at the right-center field wall at Greg Shelton Field, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team hosted the Christian County Colonels in a scrimmage this past Saturday afternoon.
Wildcats’ Brevin Scott, who started the game, along with Gavin Link and Carmine Cook each pitched two innings with an inning from Colten Wilson.
At the plate, Brady Delk led the way with three hits in four plate appearances.
“There were a lot of good things I saw in our scrimmage than bad,” Wildcats’ baseball head coach Matt Wilhite said. “We actually had more hits than them through seven innings. We got guys on base but we got to cut down on our strikeouts. We gotta put the ball in play especially with bases loaded. We didn’t get any bunts down and missed way too many signs. The pitching was not bad. We didn’t walk too many guys and made some routine plays. Overall, it was good and what I told them was that we have to do what we did and carry that forward to get better.”.
Franklin-Simpson will play their final scrimmager on Friday at the Owensboro Red Devils before their season opener on Monday at the Portland (TN) Panthers. They are scheduled to play their first home game of the season on Tuesday against the South Warren Spartans.
