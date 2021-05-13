The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats moved another step closer in their quest in becoming the 13th District regular season champions with a 16-0 four inning victory over the Russellville Panthers.
Franklin-Simpson remains unbeaten the 13th District at 4-0 while Russellville remains winless at 0-4 in district play.
Freshman John West, who was making his varsity debut, picked up his first win of his career as he pitched all four innings allowing one hit and struck out three batters.
“Going in today, I did not know how I was going to do. Somehow I got it together and did pretty good out there,” West said. “On a scale of one to ten, I was at a six on how nervous I was today but I gave up a hit and hit two batters. Feels good to not only get the win but now, I can see myself on the team stats on KHSAA.”
“Johnny (West) did a good job,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “He’s been good all year especially being a freshman and the way he has started out. He has progressed, works at it really hard and that was good for him to get some varsity experience to get his first win. I can tell at the beginning of the game that he was nervous but it was good to get that out of the way. He did a really good job.”
The Wildcats scored in every inning as senior Cole wix hit a RBI double that scored senior Dawson Owens for a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Junior Justin Jones hit a RBI double that scored Wix, making the score 2-0.
In the top of the 2nd with two outs, Wix and senior Dalton Fiveash hit back to back RBI singles followed by junior Luke Richardson hitting a two RBI single as Franklin-Simpson scored four runs for a 6-0 lead.
RBI singles by senior Jake Konow and Connor Vincent followed by a RBI double by Owens and a two RBI double by Wix put the Wildcats up 11-0. With bases loaded, Jones drew a RBI walk with Banton hitting a RBI single and Konow delivered a RBI sacrifice fly for the Wildcats to score eight runs with no outs for a 14-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson closed the game out with a RBI double by Owens and Jones hit a RBI single for two more runs in the top of the 4th.
West allowed his only hit of the game in the bottom of the 4th but regrouped to get a strikeout and his defense to get a force out and a fly out for the 16-0, four inning victory.
“Good job by the guys today,” Wilhite said. “We did what needed to be done. We took some of the things we worked on in practice especially in our at bats. Took some of the pitches and drove the ball. This should get the guys going for the rest of the week.”
Cole Wix led the team with four RBI as Dawson Owens scored four runs and both players each had three hits.
The Wildcats will host the Logan County Cougars in their final 13th District game of the regular season next Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the varsity game immediately following the JV game that begins at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN Link in the blue toolbar. Then press the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
