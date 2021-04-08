NUMBER PLAYER GRADE
0 Allie Utley 8th Grade
1 Haley Fowler Senior
3 Lexi Holleman Junior
4 Jasmine Grover 8th Grade
5 Sherrekia Kitchens Junior
9 Gabi James Freshman
10 Kaitlyn Woodall 8th Grade
11 Gracie Arnemann Junior
12 Zori Stout Freshman
14 Maddie Utley Senior
17 Molly Fowler Sophomore
19 Raegan Coffee Senior
20 Hanna Arthur Sophomore
21 Katelyn McAlister Freshman
22 Shelby Caudill Junior
23 Kaeleigh Tuck Senior
