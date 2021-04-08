NUMBER PLAYER GRADE

0 Allie Utley 8th Grade

1 Haley Fowler Senior

3 Lexi Holleman Junior

4 Jasmine Grover 8th Grade

5 Sherrekia Kitchens Junior

9 Gabi James Freshman

10 Kaitlyn Woodall 8th Grade

11 Gracie Arnemann Junior

12 Zori Stout Freshman

14 Maddie Utley Senior

17 Molly Fowler Sophomore

19 Raegan Coffee Senior

20 Hanna Arthur Sophomore

21 Katelyn McAlister Freshman

22 Shelby Caudill Junior

23 Kaeleigh Tuck Senior

